The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

One of the fun things about modern day Call of Duty games is that new weapons are constantly added over time, and they are often throwbacks to past games.
The Barret .50 Cal is a favorite sniper in past CoD games, and it’s back under a new name in Black Ops 6. The AMR Mod 4 is a reward for the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event in December 2024, but it will become an Armory Unlock once the event has come to an end. Either way, it’s a weapon you will want to pick up and add to your arsenal as soon as you can.
Here’s our pick for the best build to use for the AMR Mod 4 in both BO6 multiplayer and Warzone.
Table of contents
The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in BO6 and Warzone
The best build for the AMR Mod 4 depends on where you’re using it. In BO6 multiplayer, it’s all about faster movement firepower, while in Warzone, it’s about long range damage-dealing and sniping across big maps like Urzikstan.
Best AMR Mod 4 build in BO6
|Slot
|Attachment
|Muzzle
|Muzzle Brake
(First Shot Recoil Control, Kick Reset Speed)
|Magazine
|Extended Mag II
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 10)
|Rear Grip
|Quickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
|Comb
|Heavy Riser
(Flinch Resistance)
|Fire Mods
|Rapid Fire
(Fire Rate)
This build works for BO6 whether you want to quick-scope or set up and hold down an area of one of the game’s bigger maps. The key attachments here are Heavy Riser, since it lessens flinch from enemies shooting you, and Rapid Fire, which ups the fire rate so you can take out more enemies more quickly.
The Muzzle Brake is necessary as well since it provides buffs for recoil control after your first shot in case you miss or just get a hitmarker, along with Kick Reset Speed so you can get back to where you’re aiming faster.
Best AMR Mod 4 loadout and class setup in BO6
Equipment
- Secondary: Grekhova or Stryder .22
- Melee: Knife
- Tactical: Concussion
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Perks and class setup
- Perk one: Ghost
- Perk two: Forward Intel
- Perk three: Vigilance
- Perk Four: Cold-Blooded
- Wildcard: Perk Greed
Best AMR Mod 4 Warzone build
|Slot
|Attachment
|Optic
|R&K Multizoom
(3x Magnification and 7x Magnification)
|Muzzle
|Ported Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
|Barrel
|Long Barrel
(Damage Range)
|Stock Pad
|Precision Pad
(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control)
|Magazine
|Extended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 8)
|Rear Grip
|Quickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
|Comb
|Balanced Riser
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
|Fire Mods
|.50 BMG Overpressured
(Bullet Velocity)
Warzone is a different beast entirely from BO6 multiplayer. If you’re sniping in Warzone, odds are you will be taking shots at very long distances. With this loadout, you should be landing one or two-shot kills if you’re accurate enough.
The Long Barrel and .50 BMG Overpressured attachments help with dealing damage at long ranges, buffing Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, which increases the AMR Mod 4’s overall lethality. The rest is up to you when it comes to landing shots.
Best AMR Mod 4 class in Warzone
Equipment
- Tactical: Smoke
- Lethal: Semtex
- Pistol: Grekhova
- Melee: Knife
Perks
- Perk 1: Dexterity
- Perk 2: Quick Fix
- Perk 3: Tempered
This article will be updated with more information when necessary.
Published: Dec 20, 2024 12:44 pm