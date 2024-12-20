The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

One of the fun things about modern day Call of Duty games is that new weapons are constantly added over time, and they are often throwbacks to past games.

The Barret .50 Cal is a favorite sniper in past CoD games, and it’s back under a new name in Black Ops 6. The AMR Mod 4 is a reward for the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event in December 2024, but it will become an Armory Unlock once the event has come to an end. Either way, it’s a weapon you will want to pick up and add to your arsenal as soon as you can.

Here’s our pick for the best build to use for the AMR Mod 4 in both BO6 multiplayer and Warzone.

The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in BO6 and Warzone

The best build for the AMR Mod 4 depends on where you’re using it. In BO6 multiplayer, it’s all about faster movement firepower, while in Warzone, it’s about long range damage-dealing and sniping across big maps like Urzikstan.

Best AMR Mod 4 build in BO6

Fast firing, fast fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Muzzle Brake

(First Shot Recoil Control, Kick Reset Speed) Magazine Extended Mag II

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 10) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Comb Heavy Riser

(Flinch Resistance) Fire Mods Rapid Fire

(Fire Rate)

This build works for BO6 whether you want to quick-scope or set up and hold down an area of one of the game’s bigger maps. The key attachments here are Heavy Riser, since it lessens flinch from enemies shooting you, and Rapid Fire, which ups the fire rate so you can take out more enemies more quickly.

The Muzzle Brake is necessary as well since it provides buffs for recoil control after your first shot in case you miss or just get a hitmarker, along with Kick Reset Speed so you can get back to where you’re aiming faster.

Best AMR Mod 4 loadout and class setup in BO6

Equipment

Secondary: Grekhova or Stryder .22

Grekhova or Stryder .22 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ghost

Ghost Perk two: Forward Intel

Forward Intel Perk three: Vigilance

Vigilance Perk Four: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Wildcard: Perk Greed

Best AMR Mod 4 Warzone build

Long-range lethality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic R&K Multizoom

(3x Magnification and 7x Magnification) Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Long Barrel

(Damage Range) Stock Pad Precision Pad

(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 8) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Comb Balanced Riser

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods .50 BMG Overpressured

(Bullet Velocity)

Warzone is a different beast entirely from BO6 multiplayer. If you’re sniping in Warzone, odds are you will be taking shots at very long distances. With this loadout, you should be landing one or two-shot kills if you’re accurate enough.

The Long Barrel and .50 BMG Overpressured attachments help with dealing damage at long ranges, buffing Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, which increases the AMR Mod 4’s overall lethality. The rest is up to you when it comes to landing shots.

Best AMR Mod 4 class in Warzone

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke

Smoke Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Pistol: Grekhova

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

This article will be updated with more information when necessary.

