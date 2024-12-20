Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
AMR Mod 4 BO6 sniper rifle
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Does the new sniper rifle pass the test?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 12:44 pm

One of the fun things about modern day Call of Duty games is that new weapons are constantly added over time, and they are often throwbacks to past games.

Recommended Videos

The Barret .50 Cal is a favorite sniper in past CoD games, and it’s back under a new name in Black Ops 6. The AMR Mod 4 is a reward for the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event in December 2024, but it will become an Armory Unlock once the event has come to an end. Either way, it’s a weapon you will want to pick up and add to your arsenal as soon as you can.

Here’s our pick for the best build to use for the AMR Mod 4 in both BO6 multiplayer and Warzone.

Table of contents

The best AMR Mod 4 loadout in BO6 and Warzone

The best build for the AMR Mod 4 depends on where you’re using it. In BO6 multiplayer, it’s all about faster movement firepower, while in Warzone, it’s about long range damage-dealing and sniping across big maps like Urzikstan.

Best AMR Mod 4 build in BO6

Fast firing, fast fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleMuzzle Brake
(First Shot Recoil Control, Kick Reset Speed)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 10)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
CombHeavy Riser
(Flinch Resistance)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(Fire Rate)

This build works for BO6 whether you want to quick-scope or set up and hold down an area of one of the game’s bigger maps. The key attachments here are Heavy Riser, since it lessens flinch from enemies shooting you, and Rapid Fire, which ups the fire rate so you can take out more enemies more quickly.

The Muzzle Brake is necessary as well since it provides buffs for recoil control after your first shot in case you miss or just get a hitmarker, along with Kick Reset Speed so you can get back to where you’re aiming faster.

Best AMR Mod 4 loadout and class setup in BO6

Equipment

  • Secondary: Grekhova or Stryder .22
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

  • Perk one: Ghost
  • Perk two: Forward Intel
  • Perk three: Vigilance
  • Perk Four: Cold-Blooded
  • Wildcard: Perk Greed

Best AMR Mod 4 Warzone build

Long-range lethality. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticR&K Multizoom
(3x Magnification and 7x Magnification)
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelLong Barrel
(Damage Range)
Stock PadPrecision Pad
(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 8)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
CombBalanced Riser
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire Mods.50 BMG Overpressured
(Bullet Velocity)

Warzone is a different beast entirely from BO6 multiplayer. If you’re sniping in Warzone, odds are you will be taking shots at very long distances. With this loadout, you should be landing one or two-shot kills if you’re accurate enough.

The Long Barrel and .50 BMG Overpressured attachments help with dealing damage at long ranges, buffing Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, which increases the AMR Mod 4’s overall lethality. The rest is up to you when it comes to landing shots.

Best AMR Mod 4 class in Warzone

Equipment

  • Tactical: Smoke
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Pistol: Grekhova
  • Melee: Knife

Perks

  • Perk 1: Dexterity
  • Perk 2: Quick Fix
  • Perk 3: Tempered

This article will be updated with more information when necessary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter