All lightning rod locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts

Black Ops 6’s Zombies map Citadelle des Morts introduces four new Wonder Weapons in the form of elemental swords.

To get all of the swords, there’s a lot of work to do, but one of the quests involves picking up lightning rods. One of which is easy to stumble upon, while the others take a bit of effort in acquiring.

To complete the task of getting the Stag Sword, otherwise known as Durendal or the Lightning Sword, you need to find the three lightning rods and insert them into a pot of some kind that’s found on the Western side of the rampart, where you find the cannon outside the castle’s main gate. And then there’s even more to do, but it all begins with getting the three lightning rods.

Here are all of the lightning rod locations in BO6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts and what to do with them.

BO6 Zombies: Lightning Rod locations in Citadelle des Morts

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

The first Lightning Rod, marked by the number one on our above map, is found directly next to the Deadshot Daiquiri machine on the Western side of the map. It’s standing up against some crates and barrels.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second one first requires you to acquire the Dead Wire Ammo Mod, which can be found at any of the Arsenal stations around the map marked by the icon with a gun and shield. It costs 500 Salvage to acquire (the green loot that drops from zombies, counted by the cog and wrench icon on your HUD), so shoot up some undead to get it. Once you have a weapon equipped with it, head to the second marker, near the Speed Cola machine.

A little to the South of Speed Cola, you can see an electrical outlet box on the wall above a staircase that’s leading back South. Shoot that box, and the Lightning Rod will pop out, allowing you to pick it up with ease.

Right on that wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports Congrats! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Lightning Rod, unfortunately, takes a bit more time and a little bit of luck. The only way to get the third Lightning Rod is as a random drop from and Armored Zombie. These are the bigger zombies with armor that spawn after round 10 or so, and take extra damage to kill. But as the rounds increase, they appear more often, making the chances to get one higher.

There’s no rhyme or reason as to which one will drop the Lightning Rod, so keep playing and killing zombies until eventually, one of the Armored Zombies drops it. You’ll see it on the ground with its bright yellow outline to know that the job has been done.

Now, pick it up and you’ve got all three Lightning Rods, and you’re ready to continue on in your zombie-slaying adventure. If you’re looking for what to do next with your trifecta of rods, check out our guide on how to get the Stag sword in Citadelle des Morts.

