How to get the Stag Sword in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6’s Zombies map Citadelle des Morts takes place in a medieval castle, so naturally, the Wonder Weapons are magical swords.

Recommended Videos

They’re some of the coolest Wonder Weapons yet, but they take some work to acquire, including the lightning sword, or Stag Sword, which has its own cool name and lightning attacks. There’s four swords to collect, but we’re partial to the lightning one because it makes us feel like a god of thunder.

Here’s how to get the Stag Sword, or Lighting Sword, in BO6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts.

How to get the Stag Sword in BO6 Zombies

Swing your swords. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Citadelle des Morts is all about four different elemental swords, but you’re here for the Stag Sword, which is a lightning sword named Durendal.

The first step to getting any of the swords is acquiring a Stamp from a special zombie that spawns past round 10. It’s usually the final zombie of the round, and you can find it because it’s one wearing a medieval armor helmet. Kill it, and the Stamp will drop for you to pick up.

Where to find all lightning rods for the Stag Sword in BO6 Zombies

One to the East and one to the West. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, make sure to grab the Dead Wire Ammo Mod from an Arsenal anywhere on the map, because we’ll need it for our next steps. Now it’s time to grab three lightning rods found around the map, and their locations are below:

Next to Deadshot Daiquiri. Interact with it to pick it up.

Shoot the electrical box next to Speed Cola. The rod will drop out.

Dropped from an Armored Zombie at random.

Conveniently placed by the Perk machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot it with Dead Wire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only difficult one here is to kind of get lucky with an Armored Zombie, so you may need to farm some kills for a while until you get one to drop, because they don’t spawn consistently until the double digit rounds. It took me multiple rounds and Armored Zombies to get it to drop, but once it does, it has a yellow outline around it on the ground.

Once you have all three, it’s time to take the Stamp into the main hall where you can find the four knight statues, and interact with the Stag statue (first one on the left when you enter the room from the dungeons), featuring a deer on its armor. Grab the sword.

A stag, otherwise known as a deer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you can go back towards the cannon outside, and find this pot with three holes in it on the ramparts to the Western side of the cannon. Interact with the pot to insert all of the lightning rods, and the fun will begin.

Three rods, three holes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pot will glow and it will begin storming, and now it’s time to use your sword to slay zombies until the sword gets powered up with lightning. Once it does, hit the pot to charge it up. Do your best to stay alive and repeat this three times, and you can insert the sword into the pot.

The main thing here is you need to stay up and healthy—if you go down, the lightning rods will pop out and you will have to repeat the process.

When you see this, you’re almost there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve charged up the pot three times, and inserted the sword into it, it will create what you came here for. And voila! You now have Durendal, the electric Stag sword.

Looking for the other three swords? Check out our guide on how to get all four of them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy