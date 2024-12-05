What should you do with the stamps in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts?

For those playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map Citadelle des Morts, a new type of zombie has begun to appear that drops stamps. These stamps are valuable items you can pick up during your playthrough, but you might not know what to do with them immediately.

When you run over the stamp, the exact nature of what it does and how it’s useful is a bit of a mystery. Like previous maps for Zombies, how you use these critical items will be sparse. It takes a bit of trial and error to figure out exactly what to do with them, and how they’re going to be useful. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get stamps, and what to do with one after you get it in Black Ops 6.

How to get stamps in Black Ops 6

Look for a zombie wearing a Knight’s helmet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get stamps while exploring the Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies by taking out a zombie with a proper knight’s helmet on their head. The knight’s helmet is a big hint on what you need to do with it. These won’t have a special name on their health bar, so make sure you call it out when you see it.

The zombie with a bucket on its head has the chance to appear when you begin round 10, which does mean you need to survive. After you dispatch the zombie with a bucket on its head, a stamp drops like the other droppable items you can find. You’ll want to rush up and grab it, and then the next step is figuring out how to use them.

How to use stamps in Black Ops 6

The zombie wearing the helmet drops a stamp you can interact and pick up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You use the stamps by taking it to one of the four knights in the north part of the map, at coordinates F1. You’ll have to run up to the knight, interact with them by clicking the F button on your mouse and keyboard or the reload button on your controller, and you’ll then receive a Bastard Sword. The Bastard Sword is a melee weapon that can cut down zombies you’ll be fighting against as you explore the rest of the Citadelle des Morts map. You can receive different swords based on the type of knight you approach. There are four: a Raven, Lion, Dragon, and Stag sword, each with a unique element attached.

Make your way to the top of the map to find the knight statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bastard Sword is not a potent weapon, but that’s the point. It’s a weapon you can upgrade based on the type of element you have for that sword. The process of unlocking the elements for each sword varies, and it can be a lengthy process.

For example, if you grabbed the Fire Sword from the Dragon Knight statue, you’ll need to go to the Juggernog Room where you can find a dragon statue. Interact with it, and three braziers spawn on the map you now have to go out and interact with, but these catch you on fire. You’ll start to lose health. Interact with the three braziers before you die, and you’ll get the Dragon Sword.

You’ll get a Bastard Sword when you exchange a stamp with a knight statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Expect to do this type of unique quest for all four of the swords if you want to unlock additional ones. It’s a lengthy process, but at least you have an idea of what you need to do with the stamps, why they’re important in Black Ops 6.

