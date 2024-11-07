All new Season One Black Ops 6 Zombies content

The arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Season One launch date means there’s a host of new things to do and grind out online. Alongside the traditional pillars of multiplayer and Warzone getting updates, the Zombies mode is getting several new things for players to earn.

It is the first content drop for Black Ops 6, setting the stage for future seasons and what we can expect moving forward. From this initial breakdown, the Zombies game mode is seeing a large amount of content coming, but it’ll be broken up into various parts. How that shakes out is unclear, but we’ll learn more when Season One arrives, followed by Season One Reloaded a few weeks later. Here’s everything coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies mode in Season One.

All Black Ops 6 Zombies Season One content

Season One for Zombies makes it easier to complete the story of Terminus and Liberty Falls. Image via Activision

The full breakdown of minor details was shared by the Black Ops 6 team on their blog website. This content is expected to drop throughout the season, which means don’t expect them to arrive on launch day, Nov. 14. Instead, expect a more thorough blog post closer to Season One Reloaded, the halfway point, sometime in early December.

Here’s everything you can expect to see during Season One.

18 additional Augments

A craftable support weapon, the Hand Cannon

A new Ammo Mod with six Augments

A new map, Citadelle des Morts

A new enemy type

A new Field Upgrade with six Augments

Additional Perk-A-Cola is offered at Der Wunderfizz Machines in Terminus and Liberty Falls

Directed Mode added to Liberty Falls and Terminus

New Wonder Weapons

Three Gobblegums

This upcoming content provides new ways to play Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode, such as offering new augments to unlock for various Field Upgrades. Seeing this type of support in Season One is a great way to keep this mode fresh. However, it is being held off until early December, giving players plenty of time to work through the highly anticipated Warzone release, more Multiplayer maps, and Ranked Play. The Hand Cannon should also offer some fun ways to blast through hordes of zombies, depending on its power.

The biggest announcement is the arrival of Citadelle des Morts, the first new map being added to the game. Set at an undisclosed location in Europe, the map is at the center of a partially destroyed castle and a medieval village. For any Resident Evil fans out there, it could be a fun way to explore the game, with plenty of unique secrets and Easter eggs to unravel.

The events at Citadelle des Morts follow the plot in Terminus. If you have yet to finish the larger story there, the new Directed Mode provides a guided walkthrough of completing the story, but limits the game to 15 rounds. You’ll need to work fast, but the process should make seeing everything happening at Terminus easier than trying to do it yourself without any guidance.

Hopefully, this is what we can expect to see over the next few months from Black Ops 6 and any new seasons. We likely won’t get a new map every season, but it could break down to being every other season, bringing new ways to play the existing maps wil additional weapons, augments, enemies, and Wonder Weapons. It’s only the first new season for Black Ops 6, but the team is off to a strong start.

