Why is Ranked Play down in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

When it’s time to lock in and join the squad for Ranked Play in Call of Duty, you better be ready to carry your own weight—that is if the servers for the mode aren’t down.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, your Ranked Play success is sometimes out of even the worst player’s hands. When Black Ops 6’s popular Ranked Play mode is offline, there’s sometimes nothing left to do but wait for it to come back. But why does it happen and what can you do about it?

Here’s everything we know about why Ranked Play is down in BO6.

Why is Ranked Play down in BO6?

Sit tight, gamers. Image via Activision

Ranked Play in CoD can go offline for a number of reasons, but it often is taken offline in anticipation of the deployment of a new update for BO6. It also happens in the morning of the day a new season begins, and this kind of change usually affects Warzone as well.

Ranked Play goes offline on the day of a new season launch to prepare for a reset of the ranked leaderboard for the new season. Each new season in Ranked, Skill Rating is set back a little bit, too, so players have something to grind for in the new season. Here’s how Activision explained it:

Gold or Platinum players will start the next season in Tier 1 of Gold or Platinum, respectively.

players will start the next season in Tier 1 of Gold or Platinum, respectively. Diamond and above players will start the next Season at Diamond I.

will start the next Season at Diamond I. Bronze or Silver Ranked players are not impacted.

Outside of seasonal updates, Ranked Play is usually pretty consistently online. But sometimes, if there are issues with the game’s servers, it may be unavailable to play all the same, and you’ll be stuck in the same situation.

If Ranked Play is offline outside of a new season’s release date, you can follow @CODUpdates or @Treyarch on Twitter/X to stay up to date on any issues with the game, or check BO6’s server status to see if the game is having connectivity problems that have caused Ranked Play to be unavailable to play.

When is BO6 Ranked Play coming back?

Patience is a virtue. Image via Activision

When Ranked Play is offline on the day of a new season launch, don’t panic. It will be back soon, sometime after the new season goes live. New seasons in BO6 usually go live around 11am or noon CT, so the Ranked Play playlist should be back shortly after that.

Keep this information in mind every time a season ends and a new season is about to begin. Sometimes, the mode is taken down the night before an update, and other times, it’s taken down in the very early morning hours on the day of the update.

If you’re grinding Skill Rating down to the wire in any given season of BO6, always make sure to get all of your gaming in at least a day or two before the season is about to end if you can help it. We know time is money, and sometimes you may have no chance to play before then, but the good thing is that a new season is right around the corner, and the grind can begin anew all over again.

If Ranked Play is offline because of widespread server issues, it may take a bit longer than expected. As mentioned above, follow CoD accounts on social media for the latest information on what’s going on with BO6, and keep it locked on Dot Esports for all of the latest CoD news.

This article will be updated with more information if necessary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy