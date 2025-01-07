The 2025 Call of Duty League skins are live now in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, teasing what’s to come over the next few months of competition when it comes to in-game swag.

Recommended Videos

All 12 teams have their own bundles in the store, priced at $11.99, featuring multiple customization items like emblems and camos that can be used in BO6 or Warzone. But the main draw for many will be the operator skins, soon to be flooding your lobbies and slide-canceling all over your corpse, that are the same skins that CDL pros will use in matches this year.

Before you pick up a bundle (other than the one for the team you root for most), it’s important to know which operator skins reign supreme before a single shot is fired online or on LAN. Here’s our picks for the worst and best in the game.

BO6 CDL skins, ranked

12) Toronto Ultra

Plain and boring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are we doing here, Ultra? It’s not bad enough that your entire branding and color scheme is boring, but the skin needs to match it? We could’ve gotten way more creative with the coloring on the straps and mask. This is beyond basic.

11) Vegas Falcons

Well, there’s always next year? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of basic, say hello to the Vegas Falcons. The only reason why this skin isn’t ranked dead last (like the team in the standings at the time of writing) is because I feel the need to cut them some slack for being new to the league. That’s their excuse, and Toronto doesn’t really have one.

10) Miami Heretics

Hopefully a better season than the Dolphins is on deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miami borrowed most of its branding from the NFL’s Dolphins in the same city, but none of the uniform creativity. It looks like someone said “throw some orange and a JPEG of our team logo on there and be done with it, we have South Beach to explore.”

9) Los Angeles Guerrillas M8

It’s lacking a certain je ne sais quoi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gotaga’s GentleMates took over the LA Guerrillas, and it’s a shame that the team got none of the organization’s French style tips. I do give them credit for having one of just two home skins with a color predominantly something other than black, though.

8) Atlanta FaZe

Meh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FaZe up? The more I look at this skin, the more I like it, but it still pales in comparison to some of the rest in the league. The white accents go a long way to giving this one some personality, as does the camo pattern on the pants.

7) Los Angeles Thieves

Could’ve been better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We all should expect better from a team and organization that’s known for its drip, but the camo pattern on the pants and logo area of the chest make this one stand out from some other similar designs. Honestly, though, this and Atlanta FaZe are pretty interchangeable for me (Editor note: Kind of like the orgs themselves! Heyooo!)

6) Vancouver Surge

Should have utilized those colors more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary logo on the chest should be more predominant and there should be way more of the team’s blue and teal coloring, but the lightning on the trim of the sleeves and shirt make this one worth equipping.

5) Carolina Royal Ravens

Lackluster but still strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I think simplicity wins out here when it comes to Carolina’s design. I personally would’ve ditched the Royal Ravens lettering on the chest, myself, so this skin feels like a missed opportunity. But its subtleties are what makes it stronger than most, for me.

4) OpTic Texas

Green Wall stands tall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, I feel like OpTic could’ve done more with this skin, but I appreciate the funky graffiti camo pattern on the jersey and pants. It separates itself from the pack this way, and I’m realizing that’s what’s most important to me when given a basic operator palette to work with.

3) Minnesota ROKKR

One of the most colorful options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minnesota really did well for themselves by sprinkling in a little bit of red to their color palette this year, and that’s exactly what makes this uniform look so good. The red logo along with some red within the camo pattern (which also appears on the mask) makes it a winner.

2) Cloud9 New York

Head in the clouds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloud9 NY’s choice to go with a solid color and camo pattern combination makes this uniform pop off in the best ways. The C9 NY logo fits very well in the middle of the shirt, giving the squad the chance to stand out from the rest of the league’s designs that are boring by comparison.

1) Boston Breach

Wildly unique. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a NY sports fan, it pains me to pick the Breach for the top spot this year, but how can I select anything different? They really went for it with this one, throwing in a psychedelic camo pattern to accentuate its basic green and black color scheme. And then there’s the mouth and face pattern on the mask. Just epic.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy