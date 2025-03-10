Schedule your sick days now: Verdansk’s return to Warzone finally has an official release date

It’s finally time to return to Verdansk, officially, in Call of Duty: Warzone for season three of Black Ops 6.

Activision confirmed Warzone’s return on social media today after months of rumors and leaks. Although the original map returned last year in Warzone Mobile, this is the first time that Warzone’s 2020 locale has made its way back to the game on PC and console since 2022 when it was replaced by Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Caldera map.

We’re home. Image via Activision

Activision and Raven Software haven’t been able to capture the same kind of love for a battle royale map since Verdansk, which first launched the original Warzone on this day five years ago. Caldera was followed by Al Mazrah and the current map Urzikstan, but players have been longing for a nostalgic return to Verdansk ever since, and it’s finally happening.

The big return of the OG map couldn’t come at a better time for CoD, as its community is more outspoken and angry than usual thanks to ongoing issues like cheaters and hangers, along with bugs and glitches souring the experience in Urzikstan. The situation has gotten so bad, in fact, that Raven Software took a step back from adding content in season two of BO6 this January, and instead used the two-plus months to deploy and work on fixes for the game, including several updates to RICOCHET Anti-Cheat.

Along with Activision flexing its financial muscle to take down cheat-makers at the source, the company and the game’s fans everywhere are hoping that Verdansk’s return won’t be ruined by more wallhackers, aimbotters, and others who seem to enjoy cheating as opposed to winning on their own merit.

CoD players longing for the “simplicity” of the original Warzone will hopefully be met with fun and nostalgia when season three begins, as opposed to more issues that have had a bad habit of cropping up ever since BO6 launched this past October.

Whether the game works right away or not, though, nostalgia will be in full supply. As first reported by data miners, it appears that classic weapons like the CR-56 AMAX and Grau 5.56 will be coming alongside Verdansk, too, as those weapons were spotted in a recent International Women’s Day social media post by Activision this past weekend.

As we celebrate Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5 Year Anniversary, it's time to revisit a place of unforgettable memories 🪂



Verdansk returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ot7i77VOtd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 10, 2025

I’m personally quite interested in seeing how players react to Verdansk in 2025. Was the map really that great and iconic, or were the vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic where players were stuck indoors and used Warzone to stay in touch with friends and family just that powerful? We’ll know more very soon.

Season three, along with new content in BO6 like new maps, weapons, and Zombies content, will bring Verdansk back to CoD when it begins on April 3.

