How to get the CDL team skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Whether you’re a fan of Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, or any team in between, you’ll be able to show off your allegiance in-game thanks to Call of Duty League skins coming to Black Ops 6.

The very same skins will be worn by the top pros as they compete in the CDL throughout 2025, so you can at the very least have the same in-game appearance as pro CoD stars like Shotzzy or HyDra since you’ll likely never be as dominant as they are online or on LAN.

If you’ve been saving up your CoD Points, you’ll be able to show off your loyalty to your favorite team or player, including operator skins, weapon camos, and several other cosmetics to display your squad’s colors and logos.

Here’s all there is to know about this year’s CDL skins in BO6 and Warzone.

How to get CDL team skins in BO6 and Warzone

Who will you be repping? Image via Call of Duty League

The CDL skins will become available in the CoD Store on Jan. 7, and bundles for all 12 teams will be available, including Atlanta FaZe, Boston Breach, Carolina Royal Ravens, Cloud9 New York, Los Angeles Guerrilas M8, Los Angeles Thieves, Miami Heretics, Minnesota RØKKR, OpTic Texas, Vancouver Surge, Toronto Ultra, and Vegas Falcons.

The skins can be used in BO6 multiplayer or Warzone, including both male and female and home and away variants, but the bundles include more than just that. The price of the bundles will likely be around 2,000 CoD Points, and will also include:

Team-themed camos for the Ames 85 and Jackal PDW

Team logo weapon vinyl

Team-themed spray

Team-themed weapon charm

To find the CDL bundles, navigate to the Store tab in BO6 or Warzone and search for the Call of Duty League and team logos. On day one, the bundles will have prime placement, but will likely be found near the bottom of the store’s offerings later on, so scroll down until you find them.

This article will be updated with more information on Jan. 7 once the skins are available.

