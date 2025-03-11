Black Ops 6’s latest update provides a buff for its newest, most controversial gun

Read on to see what's new and different in the update on March 11.

The first Black Ops 6 update since Feb. 26 just went live on all platforms, and players can download it quickly to get back into the action.

While most players are looking ahead to season three in a few weeks, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event is still here, offering free rewards for players to earn in BO6 and Warzone. The St. Patrick’s Day-themed event, Clover Craze, is also coming later this week with more for players to snag.

Still, the live-service season of BO6 wears on with a new patch download today, and although it’s a minor one, it shows that the game is ever a work-in-progress even when there’s no new content drop to be had just yet.

Here’s everything to know about today’s BO6 update.

Load up. Image via Activision

The main change in today’s patch in BO6 is for the D1.3 Sector launcher. The unique weapon that launches spinning or explosive blades is unlockable in the ongoing TMNT event, which was also extended to March 20 in the patch.

The changes are for the weapon’s Ricochet Blades attachment, which makes the blades bounce around a small room. It’s had its damage increased from 75 to 100 and an improvement to its “bouncing speeds and physics,” but to compensate, its rate of fire and projectile velocity have been decreased.

“Our initial design for the D1.3 Sector Ricochet Blades revolved around quickly launching many high-speed blades, meant to perform best blind firing into enclosed spaces,” Treyarch said. However, Treyarch eventually agreed with player sentiment that this just didn’t happen enough to justify using the Ricochet Blades in their former state. The buff lets the blades one-shot enemies, while also getting a lower fire rate and projectile speed to balance out the damage buff. “We think the popularity of this ammo type will see some new interest with these changes and look forward to seeing more of your cross-map killcams in MP,” Treyarch concluded. Get your clips ready for social media, content creators.

Outside of this, the main changes in the update were a handful of bug fixes, and a change on the Bullet map where the sliding doors will no longer open when shot at. There was also a couple of fixes for Zombies, including a bug on Citadelle des Morts where the final boss “could sometimes bypass Dying Wish and the downed state when attacking.”

It’s likely that CoD’s next big update will take place in a couple of weeks on April 3 when season three releases, including the return of Warzone’s OG map Verdansk and a slew of other BO6 content that has not been revealed yet.

