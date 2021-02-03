Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2021

Like any game in 2021, Call of Duty: Mobile is all about the skins. The smash-hit mobile shooter lets you equip your character in all sorts of skins for everything from outfits, guns, and more.

Each month, there's a set of codes that can be redeemed in CoD: Mobile to unlock some cool new items. Check back here frequently to see the list of codes to get your free loot.

Normally, these codes are found on Call of Duty's social channels or they're posted by influencers and content creators somewhere online. These codes refresh often and there are new ones coming out all the time.

Here's the current set of Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes, as of February 2021.

February 2021 Call of Duty: Mobile codes

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN

BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

As a reminder, here's how to redeem the above codes for free stuff in CoD: Mobile:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile. Go to the profile section on the top left corner of the main menu. Copy the UID from the Player Profile. Go to Call of Duty: Mobile's Redemption Center. Paste your UID that you copied, as well as the Redeem Code, in the correct corresponding boxes. Enter the Captcha for human verification, then click on the Submit button.

Now go back to CoD: Mobile and check your inbox for your loot.