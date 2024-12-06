How to get the Swords in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts

There are several Easter eggs for you to uncover in the Citadelle des Morts zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. A major Easter egg you need to learn about is how to unlock the swords, and there are four of them for you to get.

Getting the swords can be tricky. Not only do you need to survive as a set amount of time, you need to grab a particular item that drops after defeating a zombie. After you take out that zombie, grab the item and take it to a specific location. Like previous zombies maps, nothing is immediately shared with you until you learn about it through trial and error. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Swords from the Black Ops 6 zombies Citadelle des Morts map.

Where to unlock the Swords in Black Ops 6 zombies

Look for a zombie wearing a Knight’s helmet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you unlock these Swords is by tracking down a stamp. The stamp is a special item you can get while exploring the Citadelle des Morts map, which only drops when you defeat a zombie wearing a knight’s helmet on its head. The knight’s helmet tells you a good deal of what you need to do with with the item the enemy drops, which is called a stamp. You should start seeing stamps pretty often as you play through the map after you reach round 10. Stamps spawn regularly at this point, but you need to track down and find these helmeted zombies in Black Ops 6.

The knight zombie does not have a special name above it. The only thing that makes it stand out is the silly item it’s wearing on its head. Because of how difficult it can be to know you’ve taken one down, make sure you call it out if you were the one to eliminate it and then grab the stamp. It’s an important item if you want to unlock the swords. After you defeat it, the stamp drops like any other consumable you’ve acquired and used while playing a zombie match. Make sure to interact and grab it before moving on to the next steps.

Make your way to the top of the map to find the knight statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the stamp on your character, the next step is to track down the Knight statues, which you can find on the northern part of the map. Specifically, they appear on map coordinates F1. When you reach this location, there are four statues you can approach, offer the stamp, and unlock a Sword. You need to interact with the Knight statues, which means clicking the F button if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard, or using the reload button if you’re using a controller. After you do this, the knight presents a sword to you, and it replaces your current melee weapon.

You’ll get a Bastard Sword when you exchange a stamp with a knight statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four types of knights in this room: a Dragon, a Lion, a Stag, and a Raven, each with a unique sword that comes with a hidden quest associated with them. Knowing the next steps on what you need to do with the statues is important, as it allows you to upgrade and augment the Bastard Sword you pick up.

Getting the swords is the first step, though. Knowing how this works is essential, and you can expect to work towards unlocking the rest of the armory as you progress further in the Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6.

