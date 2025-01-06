‘What an embarrassment’: CoD players bash BO6 Squid Game collab for ‘lazy’ and ‘recycled’ voice lines

Call of Duty players can’t seem to catch a break lately.

Amidst Black Ops 6‘s torrent of cheaters and hackers bombarding Ranked Play, its ongoing Squid Game collaboration is now the subject of disdain as it appears that the collab’s top prize is re-using or recycling voice lines from another operator.

I think The Front Man is The Replacer pic.twitter.com/ruM3M2CjHt — Joshwoocool (@JoshwoocoolX2) January 6, 2025

The Front Man operator skin, inspired by the character of the same name in the Netflix series, appears to use at least some of the same voice lines as The Replacer operator, as shown in the Twitter/X post above. And it seems as though CoD players are fed up with all of the negativity surrounding the series lately.

The skin, which is the top premium reward after earning XP when purchasing the event pass for 1,100 CoD Points (around $10), is now under scrutiny. Some players are calling it lazy, an embarrassment, and even more colorful language, piling on to the game that has seen players move on to other games over the past few weeks. It’s unclear if the voice lines have just been re-hashed, altered, or even generated with AI technology. Either way, it’s not a good look for the game.

Similarly, even some BO6 Zombies voice actors are no longer a part of the series, recast and rumored to have dropped out due to a lack of protections against AI usage in their contracts, such as Samantha Maxis / S.A.M. voice actor Julie Nathanson.

BO6 got off to a very positive start thanks to a strong campaign, fun multiplayer with omnimovement, and revitalized Zombies offering. Now, it appears as though most, if not all, of that good faith has disappeared. Activision has gone mostly silent about the game as devs have taken their vacations for the holidays.

The hope for now is that season two will help bring some fun back into BO6 when it launches in a few weeks, along with improvements to RICOCHET Anti-Cheat. But as it stands, the community has a sour taste in its mouth for a variety of reasons, and with games like Marvel Rivals flourishing and attracting players, BO6 and Warzone need a big win to draw gamers back in the coming weeks.

