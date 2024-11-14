Call of Duty Warzone camo challenges list: All Warzone camos and how to get them

The Call of Duty weapon camo grind has arrived in Warzone for the first time. Step aside for now, multiplayer and Zombies, because there is another set of new camos to earn.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 6‘s integration into Warzone has arrived with an additional four new Mastery camos added into the game as part of BO6’s season one update, adding all of the game’s guns, operators, omnimovement, and a lot more into Warzone.

Get ready to drop I because we’ve compiled the full list of all Warzone camos and how to get them below.

All Warzone camos and challenges

Let’s start collecting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, every weapon in Warzone (from Black Ops 6) has 11 camos to unlock. Like in multiplayer and Zombies, Warzone has nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos per gun, with the “Special” camos able to be applied across all weapons. All these challenges can be completed in any Warzone mode, including Battle Royale and Resurgence.

While the Special camo challenges differ per gun, the Military camos are the same for every weapon. The numbers may change (Launchers and Melee require less), but they all require getting eliminations to unlock:

Quartz: Five eliminations.

Five eliminations. Tundra: 10 eliminations.

10 eliminations. Canyon: 15 eliminations.

15 eliminations. Pine: 20 eliminations.

20 eliminations. Undergrowth: 30 eliminations.

30 eliminations. Snakeskin: 40 eliminations.

40 eliminations. Siberia: 50 eliminations.

50 eliminations. Smolder: 75 eliminations.

75 eliminations. Blue Tiger: 100 eliminations.

Additionally, you can earn Mastery camos once the Military and Special camos are unlocked. These four unique camos are called Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss, and the challenges for these are similar for each weapon:

Gold Tiger: Get five eliminations while being the Most Wanted contract target.

Get five eliminations while being the Most Wanted contract target. King’s Ransom: Get three kills without dying five times.

Get three kills without dying five times. Catalyst: Unlock King’s Ransom camo on 33 weapons AND get five kills on enemies affected by your Stun, Flashbang, or Shock Charge.

Unlock King’s Ransom camo on 33 weapons AND get five kills on enemies affected by your Stun, Flashbang, or Shock Charge. Abyss: Unlock Catalyst on 33 weapons AND get five kills without dying two times.

The first of four. Image via Activision Will you take the crown? Image via Activision This one’s animated nicely. Image via Activision The ultimate prize. Image via Activision

Warzone camo tracker

Here’s how to unlock every new weapon camo in Warzone.

heads up! Modes like Resurgence or Plunder are way better for farming eliminations and camo challenges than Battle Royale where you may only have one life with no respawns.

Warzone assault rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 XM4

Emulsion: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV. Artificial: Get 10 kills while moving. AK-74

Sea Foam: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times. Spirits: Get five kills while the Most Wanted contract target. AMES 85



Netherworld: Get five Longshot kills with the Ames 85. Death Throes: Get three kills in a single match five times. GPR 91

Ferocity: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you. Tropic Terror: Get five kills shortly after sprinting. Model L

Chill Blossom: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target. Pine: Get two kills without reloading five times. Goblin Mk2

Astral Rage: Get five kills shortly after sliding. Overboard: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals. AS VAL

Azure Steppes: Get two kills without taking damage five times. Quail: Get five kills shortly after reloading. Krig C

Berry Bliss: Get three kills in a single match five times. Baneblossom: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.

Warzone SMG camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 C9

Clouded: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target. Puma: Get five kills shortly after reloading. KSV

Raven: Get 10 hipfire kills. Radical: Get five kills shortly after sprinting. TANTO .22

Viscous: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV. Pulped: Get five kills while moving. PP-919

Blend: Get two kills without reloading 15 times. Lurking Beast: Get five kills on enemies impared by your tacticals. Jackal PDW

Bellyflop: Get 10 hipfire kills. Hellscream: Get 10 kills while moving. Kompakt 92

Blue Lagoon: Get five Point Blank kills. Firethorn: Get five kills shortly after sliding. Saug

Memento Mori: Get five hipfire kills. Dreamcurrent: Get three kills in a single matchfivetimes.

Warzone LMG camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 PU-21

Destined: Get two kills without taking damage five times. Bravery: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target. XMG

Fizz: Get two kills without reloading five times. Nightfang: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV. GPMG-7

Splattered: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times. Dark Paradise: Get 10 kills while prone.

Warzone shotgun camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 Marine SP

Citrus Mix: Get five Point Blank kills. Big Block: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals. ASG-89

Sleep Paralysis: Get 10 hipfire kills. Jukebox: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.

Warzone marksman rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 SWAT 5.56

Rogue Waves: Get five Point Blank kills. Craftsman: Get five kills shortly after sliding. Tsarkov 7.62

Scout: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times. Sea to Sky: Get 10 kills while prone. AEK-973

Soulfire: Get three kills in a single match five times. Moonrise: Get five kills shortly after sprinting. DM-10

Breezebloom: Get five Longshot kills. Fox: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.

Warzone sniper rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 LW3A1 Frostline

Erosion: Get two One-Shot kills in a single match five times. Thaw: Get five kills at extreme range. SVD

Digitized: Get two kills while prone within 20 seconds five times. Patterned: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons. LR 7.62

Wisteria: Get five One-Shot kills. Atmosphere: Get five kills shortly after reloading.

Warzone pistol camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 9mm PM

Zettabyte: Get 10 kills while moving. Green Ring: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons. Grekhova

Analog: Get 10 hipfire kills. Gaia: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons. GS45

Honeyvine: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you. Calico: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons. Stryder .22

Midnight Cooler: Get five Point Blank kills. Conviction: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.

Warzone launcher camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 CIGMA 28

Salvare: Destroy five vehicles driven by enemy operators. Concept: Get five kills on an airborne target. HE-1

Calibrate: Destroy five vehicles driven by enemy operators. Dissipate: Get two kills in a single match two times.

Warzone melee weapon camo challenges

Weapon Special Camo 1 Special Camo 2 Knife

Dying Ember: Get five kills shortly after sprinting. Sunrise Leopard: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you. Baseball Bat

Spooked: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals. Skew: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV.

This article will be updated with more information and more camos as they are added to Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy