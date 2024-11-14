Forgot password
Call of Duty Warzone camo challenges list: All Warzone camos and how to get them

A whole new grind has come to Warzone, so get ready to pick up eliminations on enemies in battle royale for a new set of Mastery camos.
The Call of Duty weapon camo grind has arrived in Warzone for the first time. Step aside for now, multiplayer and Zombies, because there is another set of new camos to earn.

Black Ops 6‘s integration into Warzone has arrived with an additional four new Mastery camos added into the game as part of BO6’s season one update, adding all of the game’s guns, operators, omnimovement, and a lot more into Warzone.

Get ready to drop I because we’ve compiled the full list of all Warzone camos and how to get them below.

All Warzone camos and challenges

Catalyst Warzone Mastery camo
Let’s start collecting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, every weapon in Warzone (from Black Ops 6) has 11 camos to unlock. Like in multiplayer and Zombies, Warzone has nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos per gun, with the “Special” camos able to be applied across all weapons. All these challenges can be completed in any Warzone mode, including Battle Royale and Resurgence.

While the Special camo challenges differ per gun, the Military camos are the same for every weapon. The numbers may change (Launchers and Melee require less), but they all require getting eliminations to unlock:

  • Quartz: Five eliminations.
  • Tundra: 10 eliminations.
  • Canyon: 15 eliminations.
  • Pine: 20 eliminations.
  • Undergrowth: 30 eliminations.
  • Snakeskin: 40 eliminations.
  • Siberia: 50 eliminations.
  • Smolder: 75 eliminations.
  • Blue Tiger: 100 eliminations.

Additionally, you can earn Mastery camos once the Military and Special camos are unlocked. These four unique camos are called Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss, and the challenges for these are similar for each weapon:

  • Gold Tiger: Get five eliminations while being the Most Wanted contract target.
  • King’s Ransom: Get three kills without dying five times.
  • Catalyst: Unlock King’s Ransom camo on 33 weapons AND get five kills on enemies affected by your Stun, Flashbang, or Shock Charge.
  • Abyss: Unlock Catalyst on 33 weapons AND get five kills without dying two times.

Warzone camo tracker

Here’s how to unlock every new weapon camo in Warzone.

heads up!

Modes like Resurgence or Plunder are way better for farming eliminations and camo challenges than Battle Royale where you may only have one life with no respawns.

Warzone assault rifle camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
XM4
Black Ops 6 XM4		Emulsion: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV.Artificial: Get 10 kills while moving.
AK-74
Black Ops 6 AK-74		Sea Foam: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times.Spirits: Get five kills while the Most Wanted contract target.
AMES 85
Black Ops 6 Ames 85
Netherworld: Get five Longshot kills with the Ames 85.Death Throes: Get three kills in a single match five times.
GPR 91
Black Ops 6 GPR 91 assault rifle		Ferocity: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.Tropic Terror: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.
Model L
Black Ops 6 Model L assault rifle		Chill Blossom: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target.Pine: Get two kills without reloading five times.
Goblin Mk2
BO6 Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle		Astral Rage: Get five kills shortly after sliding.Overboard: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals.
AS VAL
Black Ops 6 AS VAL		Azure Steppes: Get two kills without taking damage five times.Quail: Get five kills shortly after reloading.
Krig C
Krig C assault rifle in Black Ops 6		Berry Bliss: Get three kills in a single match five times.Baneblossom: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.

Warzone SMG camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
C9
Black Ops 6 C9 SMG		Clouded: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target.Puma: Get five kills shortly after reloading.
KSV
Black Ops 6 KSV SMG		Raven: Get 10 hipfire kills.Radical: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.
TANTO .22
Black Ops 6 Tanto .22 SMG		Viscous: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV.Pulped: Get five kills while moving.
PP-919
Black Ops 6 PP919		Blend: Get two kills without reloading 15 times.Lurking Beast: Get five kills on enemies impared by your tacticals.
Jackal PDW
Black Ops 6 Jackal PDW SMG		Bellyflop: Get 10 hipfire kills.Hellscream: Get 10 kills while moving.
Kompakt 92
Black Ops 6 Kompakt 92 SMG		Blue Lagoon: Get five Point Blank kills.Firethorn: Get five kills shortly after sliding.
Saug
Saug SMG Black Ops 6		Memento Mori: Get five hipfire kills.Dreamcurrent: Get three kills in a single matchfivetimes.

Warzone LMG camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
PU-21
Black Ops 6 PU-21 LMG		Destined: Get two kills without taking damage five times.Bravery: Get five kills on a Most Wanted contract target.
XMG
Black Ops 6 XMG LMG		Fizz: Get two kills without reloading five times.Nightfang: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV.
GPMG-7
Black Ops 6 GPMG-7 LMG		Splattered: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times.Dark Paradise: Get 10 kills while prone.

Warzone shotgun camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
Marine SP
Black Ops 6 Marine SP Shotgun		Citrus Mix: Get five Point Blank kills.Big Block: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals.
ASG-89
Black Ops 6 ASG-89 shotgun		Sleep Paralysis: Get 10 hipfire kills.Jukebox: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.

Warzone marksman rifle camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
SWAT 5.56
Black Ops 6 SWAT 5.56		Rogue Waves: Get five Point Blank kills.Craftsman: Get five kills shortly after sliding.
Tsarkov 7.62
Black Ops 6 Tsarkov 762		Scout: Get two kills within 30 seconds five times.Sea to Sky: Get 10 kills while prone.
AEK-973
Black Ops 6 AEK-973		Soulfire: Get three kills in a single match five times.Moonrise: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.
DM-10
Black Ops 6 DM-10		Breezebloom: Get five Longshot kills.Fox: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.

Warzone sniper rifle camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
LW3A1 Frostline
Black Ops 6 LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle		Erosion: Get two One-Shot kills in a single match five times.Thaw: Get five kills at extreme range.
SVD
Black Ops 6 SVD sniper rifle		Digitized: Get two kills while prone within 20 seconds five times.Patterned: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.
LR 7.62
Black Ops 6 LR 7.62 sniper rifle		Wisteria: Get five One-Shot kills.Atmosphere: Get five kills shortly after reloading.

Warzone pistol camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
9mm PM
Black Ops 6 9mm PM pistol		Zettabyte: Get 10 kills while moving.Green Ring: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.
Grekhova
Black Ops 6 Grekhova pistol		Analog: Get 10 hipfire kills.Gaia: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.
GS45
Black Ops 6 GS45 pistol		Honeyvine: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.Calico: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.
Stryder .22
Black Ops 6 Stryder .22 pistol		Midnight Cooler: Get five Point Blank kills.Conviction: Get five kills shortly after swapping weapons.

Warzone launcher camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
CIGMA 28
Black Ops 6 Cigma 28 launcher		Salvare: Destroy five vehicles driven by enemy operators.Concept: Get five kills on an airborne target.
HE-1
Black Ops 6 HE-1 Launcher		Calibrate: Destroy five vehicles driven by enemy operators.Dissipate: Get two kills in a single match two times.

Warzone melee weapon camo challenges

WeaponSpecial Camo 1Special Camo 2
Knife
Black Ops 6 knife		Dying Ember: Get five kills shortly after sprinting.Sunrise Leopard: Get five kills against a player that recently damaged you.
Baseball Bat
Black Ops 6 baseball bat		Spooked: Get five kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals.Skew: Get five kills while under an enemy UAV.

This article will be updated with more information and more camos as they are added to Warzone and Black Ops 6.

