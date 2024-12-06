How to get the Raven Sword in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies hides plenty of secrets, including the mystery of the four powerful swords you need to collect. If you’re hunting for the Raven Sword, we’ve got the details you need.

The Raven Sword, aka the Balmung, in Black Ops 6 Zombies is one of the four swords available on Citadelle des Morts, which you can ultimately turn into Wonder Weapons. The process can be tricky, however, and time-consuming.

Once you get in the flow, however, it should become second nature and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get the Raven Balmung Sword in BO6 Zombies

Bird call. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the point where the Raven Sword can become available, follow the directions in-game to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once you’ve reached that point, continue unlocking doors until you reach the open Courtyard with various knights of armor around the edges.

Now, track down and defeat a zombie with a bucket on its head. These usually start to appear around Round 10, but you should be near enough there by following this process. Once defeated, pick up the Stamp by holding the reload button over the item.

With the Stamp in hand, return to the Courtyard with the Knights and find the Knight with a Raven on its shoulder. Hold the reload button again to hand the Knight the Stamp and receive a Bastard Sword in return. In earlier rounds, this melee weapon will one-hit Zombies, though that strength won’t last—so it’s time to upgrade it to a Wonder Weapon.

How to find and use Antiquity in BO6 Zombies

Head to E1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next stage is where things can get tricky, as the exact spawn location of the item you are looking for changes each game, as does the specific item. Fortunately, the item needed will always be in the Dining Hall—on the left side of the Courtyard with the Knights, in the E1 coordinate.

Look for a Rock, Antler, Horn, Raven Skull, or Jaw inside the room. As mentioned, the exact item changes for each game, as does the location, so just look closely at all the shelves and tables in the room. When you find it, it will be marked with a white circle.

I highly recommend looking for the item towards the end of a round, ideally with one Zombie remaining. If you’re playing with other players, get them to lure the Zombie away so you can focus on the task in hand.

Once you find the item, pick it up by holding the reload button. Then head to the Tavern Basement directly opposite where you spawned. The easiest way to enter is down the stairs on the right of the Tavern but you can head downstairs from inside the building too.

All Raven Sword puzzle solutions in BO6 Zombies

Find the solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another challenging part of the process. I recommend only doing this towards the end of a round with a single Zombie remaining—with friends luring the final Zombie away to allow you to focus. However, you won’t get attacked while interacting with the puzzle.

Inside the Tavern Basement, interact with the circular structure on the wall by holding the reload button. This will zoom in on the puzzle, with Zombies ignoring you, and it’s time to crack the code—you need to enter the correct zodiac and element sign to the puzzle, with the answer depending on the item you found.

Reddit user ImEasterEgg worked out many combinations, including the astrology symbols to decipher. We’ll add any additional combinations if they get found.

Antiquity Zodiac sign Element Horns Aries Fire Raven Skull Gemini Air Rock with Fish Pisces Water Rock with Scorpion Scorpio Water Rock (Other) Sagittarius or Libra Air Jaw Leo Fire Antlers Sagittarius or Capricorn Earth or Water

Once entered correctly, music will start to play, and a purple circle will appear nearby on the ground. The puzzle on the wall will now emit purple orbs that follow you, exploding if they make contact, which you need to lead to the circle on the ground. This is much easier to do with no Zombies around.

After successfully leading three orbs into the circle, it will disappear. Follow the small purple circle that appears at the next location and repeat the process of leading the orbs. Once you have done this in three areas, return to the puzzle on the wall in the Tavern Basement.

Interact with the puzzle by holding the reload button and the Balmung Wonder Weapon will spawn. This is one of four available on the map, and if you lose it or replace it, it will return to the Knight with the Raven in the Courtyard. All four Swords as Wonder Weapons are needed to complete the main story quest.

