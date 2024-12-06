How to get the Dragon Sword in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Dragon Sword is one of the four swords you can unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, featured on the Citadelle des Morts map. How you get it can be pretty tricky, but we can help narrow down exactly what you need to do.

The first thing you’ll need to do is unlock the sword. You get this by defeating a zombie with a helmet on its head, and those begin spawning shortly after round 10 begins during your match. You may want to call it out when you begin to find and acquire them, and then they start to drop stamps. The stamp is exchanged for the sword at one of the Knight statues, and for the Dragon sword, you want to give it to the Dragon knight. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Dragon sword in Black Ops 6.

How to unlock the Dragon Sword in Black Ops 6

You’ll get a Bastard Sword when you exchange a stamp with a knight statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary focus you need to do before working on the Dragon Sword is to grab the Bastard Sword. You can get it after defeating a helmeted zombie who first appears during round 10. The helmeted zombie drops a stamp that you can pick up. Once you have a stamp, make your way to coordinates F1; there should be four knight statues in that room. Interact with the one on the far right side of the room. You should be able to see a dragon symbol on its chest.

Make your way to the top of the map to find the knight statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the sword from the Dragon Knight, make your way south to the room with the Juggernog vending machine. Take the stairs to the upper level, and there’s a dragon statue facing the stairwell. You want to approach this dragon and interact with it to bestow the sword for the statue, and the next activity begins where you’ll be running around the map, collecting fire from various braziers.

There are three braziers you need to find, and they are in set locations. We recommend having the Juggernog drink unlocked on your character, as you’re going to need it to give you extra time to complete the activity.

Offer up your Bastard sword for a chance to get the Dragon sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve listed the locations of the three braziers below, showing you where to find them directly. You’ll need to race across the map, collecting all three of them in a short amount of time. While attempting to collect them, your character will be on fire, slowly taking damage. This is where the Juggernog upgrade on your character will be useful. You need to survive to complete the activity. The braziers are relatively straightforward to locate, so long as you have a general idea of where to find them. They all have a large fire lit in them, making it easy to see where they are. You can collect them in any order you like.

There are three braziers you need to reach to complete this activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you collect all three fires from the braziers around the map, return to the dragon statue where you gave the sword. You can now receive an upgraded version of it, giving you the Dragon Sword. It’s a powerful item, but now you’ll want to begin working on the other three knight statues from the other room, and completing those activities.

