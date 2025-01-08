How to get Young Hee in Black Ops 6

Netflix’s Squid Game has left a mark on pop culture, and it even seeped into the gaming industry. To celebrate the second season’s release, Call of Duty collaborated with the show and added Operators based on iconic characters, including Young Hee.

Young Hee is the doll from the “Red Light, Green Light” game, which was the first challenge in the first season. She became synonymous with the show as the doll with pigtails and a yellow and orange dress that would catch every move you make when it’s red light.

The collaboration features limited-time modes, and event pass and operator bundles with characters such as the Front Man, the pink guards, the VIPs, Niran “Player 006″, and Maya Player 115.” The event will go until Jan. 24.

How to get the Young Hee Operator in Black Ops 6

Want to play a game? Image via Activision

The only way to get the Young Hee Operator in BO6 is by purchasing it from the in-game store for 2,400 CoD Points, which costs $19.99 with the +400 bonus. She comes in the Squid Game 2: Young-Hee Tracer Pack and it also includes other themed cosmetics.

Here’s everything included in the Squid Game 2: Young-Hee Tracer Pack in BO6:

Young Hee Operator Skin

“Don’t Move” Assault Rifle

“The Curator” Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprints

“Hit Pause” Finishing Move for close-ranged eliminations

“She Watches” Emblem

“Lethal Look” Large Decal

“Stay Still” Spray

“Under Her Gaze” Calling Card

“Uncorked” Emote

The collaboration with Squid Game wasn’t well received by the public as players were not happy to see the price of the event pass and it got worse when they later discovered some recycled voice lines in one of the collab Operators. Still, there are plenty of players excited about running around as the most high-stakes version of Red Light, Green Light imaginable.

