CoD community split over divisive cost of Squid Games collaboration

Activision revealed that Squid Games is coming to Call Of Duty with a new event and LTMs inspired by the popular Netflix show. Although fans of both the show and Call of Duty are excited to see the collaboration, there has been some debate surrounding the price of the event pass.

Some players are unhappy with the 1,100 CoD Points price tag slapped on the Squid Games event pass, especially if they have already purchased the Battle Pass, which costs the same, or upgraded to Blackcell. While it is not surprising to most players that an event pass like this will cost a bit extra, many others have suggested that players who have already purchased premium passes like Blackcell should get the Squid Games event pass premium track for free.

There is a free track for all players plus a paid premium track in the Squid Game Event Pass. Image via Activision

Just like other event passes of this kind, the Squid Game event pass includes a basic and a premium track. The basic track is free and offers two Squid Game Player Operator skins, a new melee weapon, XP Tokens, an emblem, a calling card, and a spray. The premium track costs an extra 1,100 CoD Points and includes four blueprints, an emote, an emblem, equipment skin, a gunscreen, a finisher move, and a Front Man Operator skin.

Although it is understandable why some players believe the Squid Game event premium track should be included with the Blackcell purchase, it is standard procedure for event passes to cost players a bit more. The CoD community seems split on this issue, with some complaining that Activision is always looking for the latest cash grab and already bloats the Call of Duty Store with overpriced Operator skins and bundles. Others are taking a more diplomatic approach, explaining that no one is being forced to buy anything, and everyone can still enjoy the event for free.

Only recently did Epic Games decide to bundle its Fortnite passes into one for Crew Pass members, so this will always be an option for Activision in the future. Maybe that would be a fairer option for players tempted by event passes and the premium extras offered in Call of Duty. Meanwhile, players will just have to decide whether they are big enough Squid Game fans to justify spending another $10 for a handful of cosmetic items in Call of Duty.

