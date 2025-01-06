Black Ops 6 Red Light Green Light guide and all rewards

Squid Game has arrived in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 with an event pass full of themed rewards and a few fun new game modes to enjoy for a limited time. Jump in any match, including Red Light Green Light, to earn XP to unlock new skins, blueprints, and more.

Black Ops 6 Squid Game 2 event guide

For 21 days from Jan. 3, 2025, you can join in with the Squid Game 2 event in Black Ops 6. The event includes three new LTMs and an event pass with both free and premium reward tracks. You get the free pass automatically, but the premium track will cost you 1,100 CP. To unlock every reward in the Squid Game 2 event pass, all you have to do is earn as much XP as you can during the next few weeks.

There is a free track for all players plus a paid premium track in the Squid Game Event Pass. Image via Activision

Free reward Premium reward XPneeded Niran Operator Skin – Player 006 Legendary Weapon Blueprint – High Authority Assault Rifle Instant reward Tic-Tac-Die Loading Screen Legendary Weapon Blueprint – Etched Melee Knife 6,000 XP Squid Game Emblem Legendary Finishing Move – Roped In 14,000 XP Double XP Token Legendary Weapon Blueprint – Custodian Pistol 26,000 XP Weapon Sticker – Piggy Legendary Emblem – Enigma 46,000 XP Maya Operator Skin – Player 115 Legendary Emote – Throwdown 76,000 XP Calling Card – Do. Not. Move. Legendary Concussion Skin – Don’t Look 118,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token Legendary Weapon Blueprint – Boss Orders Submachine Gun 176,000 XP Spray – Invitation Ultra Weapon Charm – Who’s Left? 254,000 XP Weapon Blueprint – Melee Cleaver Ultra Operator Skin – Front Man 356,000 XP

There are three new game modes to play during this Squid Game 2 event, including Red Light Green Light, Pentathlon, and Squid Game Mosh Pit. You don’t have to play the Squid Game LTMs to complete the event pass, but they are worth trying out anyway.

Stay still when the girl turns around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Light Green Light is an LTM inspired by the show and consists of three rounds of the infamous game. Forty players must get through three rounds of Red Light Green Light, moving only when the girl is singing and stopping when she turns around. If you move at all, you will be eliminated. The winner is the player who passes the finishing line first in the final round.

is an LTM inspired by the show and consists of three rounds of the infamous game. Forty players must get through three rounds of Red Light Green Light, moving only when the girl is singing and stopping when she turns around. If you move at all, you will be eliminated. The winner is the player who passes the finishing line first in the final round. Pentathlon has two teams of six battling it out over five different game modes, including Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Team Deathmatch, and Roulette. The winning team is those who reach the score limit or score the most by the time the game ends.

has two teams of six battling it out over five different game modes, including Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Team Deathmatch, and Roulette. The winning team is those who reach the score limit or score the most by the time the game ends. Squid Game Mosh Pit is a random multiplayer six-vs-six game where teams must battle it out until there is a winner. The modes include Domination, Hard Point, and Team Deathmatch. Complete the objectives, gain as many kills/points as you can, and earn your XP.

You can also choose to join a game of Prop Hunt, Nuketown 24/, or any match via the Multiplayer Quickplay option. As long as you are earning XP, you will progress through the Squid Game 2 event pass.

To earn more XP and progress quicker through the event pass, make sure you use any XP Tokens you have and make the most out of every game, especially during double XP weekends that may pop up over the next couple of weeks.

