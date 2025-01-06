How to see your hidden skill rating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

When playing against other players on Black Ops 6 and Warzone, the matchmaking will be based on a skill rating but you can’t see what is your Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) rating in-game or anywhere else, or so we thought. There is a way to see several game stats including your skill rating.

How to request your skill rating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

A matter of privacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check the necessary boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Now to submit an actual request. Screenshot by Dot Esports …and make sure you’re not a robot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

YouTuber TheXclusiveAce brought to light a way to see not only your skill rating from the last match, but the skill ratings from all the matches you played since BO6 launched plus several other statistics you can only see when you request your personal information from Activison’s Privacy and Data Protection center.

Here is the step-by-step to request your Call of Duty data including your skill rating:

Access the Privacy page of Activision Support website. Click “Submit a new request.” On the dropdown list, select your country, your state if you are from the U.S., and check the “I have read the above terms, and I confirm my eligibility” box. Click on “Proceed to privacy and data protection portal.” Click on the “Access my personal information (subject access request)” option in blue. Log into your Activision and linked accounts. Using the Activision account will automatically select Call of Duty. Click on the “I’m not a robot” and “I accept Activision’s Terms of Use” checkboxes. Finally, click on the “Submit request” button.

The data will be sent to your email and should arrive on the next day. If a week has passed and you have not received Activision’s email with your data, you should make another request. You can also delete your information, but you won’t be able to request your data again if you do so, even if you continue to play the game.

How to open and see your Black Ops 6 and Warzone skill rating data

You’ll receive an HTML document that you can open using any spreadsheet software or Google Sheets. You might be a bit lost when opening the document and seeing a huge, filled-out table, but if you pay close attention to the table’s header, you’ll find the Skill column.

The spreadsheet will contain every match you played so far with the date, mode, map, how much XP you earned, what operator and skin you used, equipment, game metrics such as kills, deaths, score, and much more information. Here are all the stats you can check:

Timestamp

Account Type, Device Type, and Game Type

Match ID, Match Start Timestamp, and Match End Timestamp

Map, Team, and Match Outcome

Operator and Operator Skin

Execution

Skill

Score

Shots, Hits, Assists, and Longest Streak

Kills, Deaths, Headshots, Executions, and Suicides

Damage Done and Damage Taken

Armor Collected, Armor Equipped, and Armor Destroyed

Ground Vehicles Used and Air Vehicles Used

Percentage of Time Moving

Total XP, Score XP, Challenge XP, Match XP, Medal XP, Bonus XP, Misc XP, Accolade XP, Weapon XP, Operator XP, Clan XP, and Battle Pass XP

Rank at Start and Rank at End

XP at Start and XP at End

Score at Start and Score at End

Prestige at Start and Prestige at End

Lifetime Wall Bangs, Lifetime Games Played, Lifetime Wins, Lifetime Losses, Lifetime Kills, and Lifetime Deaths

The amount of data in the spreadsheet is massive, but be careful if you intend on streaming or sharing this document because it contains your IP address and personal data that could be exploited. Don’t forget to delete this information before sharing if you do choose to show anyone else.

CoD Black Ops 6 and Warzone skill rating, explained

How does your skill rating compare to your friends? Image via Activision

The skill rating in CoD is one of the factors used in the multiplayer matchmaking system. It’s called the Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) rating and uses gameplay stats to determine how skilled you are in the game to properly match you with other players of similar skill ratings.

Activision already made a blog post on how the skill rating works, but they didn’t explain in detail how exactly the skill rating is determined. They only said the multiplayer matchmaking system takes into consideration “a player’s overall performance: kills, deaths, wins, losses, and more,” but that isn’t the only element that determines your skill rating and how matchmaking is done, which also includes the recent maps and modes you played, your platform, and ping.

