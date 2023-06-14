These are the attachments to use for dominance in multiplayer.

A new season in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 means a new weapon, and season four’s best new gun is the Tempus Razorback assault rifle.

The Tempus Razorback is “a masterclass in exceptional craftmanship,” according to its in-game description, and it “features a bullpup design and frame vibration control resulting in remarkable handling and accuracy for a full-auto 5.56 weapon.”

“Unrelated to an ‘earlier’ version of this weapon with the same name, the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle offers an impressive damage profile, rapid rate of fire and is set to add to the already deep pool of jack-of-all-trades weaponry,” Activision said of season four’s new assault rifle.

Here’s the best setup to use for the Tempus Razorback in MW2 multiplayer.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout and class setup in MW2

There are some familiar AR-favorite attachments in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 18″ Tack-2L

18″ Tack-2L Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Why this is the best Tempus Razorback loadout in MW2

This gun feels really fun to shoot, and these attachments make it even better by helping it along with some of its weakest attributes. The M4 and TAQ-56 have not been surpassed, but the Tempus Razorback is plenty of fun.

The 18″ Tack-2L barrel is a must-have for the gun, which is meant to be fired at mid-range and beyond. After experimenting online and in private matches, I think it definitely feels the best and helps maximize the Razorback’s potential.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is an excellent addition to any AR loadout in MW2 as well. Since the time-to-kill is so fast, you need to be quick with your aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, and this laser will buff both of those quite strongly.

The attachments in my loadout that are swappable are the optic and magazine. The optic comes down to personal preference, and I and many others think the AIM OP-V4 is the best in the game for ARs when it comes to visibility. But the magazine is your choice, too, as the 45 Round Mag offers fewer penalties overall.

