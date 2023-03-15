Fans of semi-automatic weapons in Call of Duty may just have a new favorite on their hands with the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, an addition to Modern Warfare 2 in Season Two Reloaded.

“This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds,” Activision’s description of the gun reads. “A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

As it’s part of the M4 Platform, the Tempus Torrent likely already has a ton of attachments unlocked. But there are some more to earn, and the grind can be quick with the right loadout for multiplayer.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use when grinding multiplayer with the Tempus Torrent in MW2.

Best Tempus Torrent loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 24″ Outreach 4

24″ Outreach 4 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Claymore

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Focus, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Suppression Mine

For a more ranged assault, this setup will maximize the Tempus Torrent’s damage range and bullet velocity. You have to pace your shots a bit because the powerful 7.62 rounds will always have it kicking just a bit with high rates of fire, so be patient because you won’t need to hit the enemy many times to pick up kills.

Aim for the chest and head and you can take enemies down at a distance in just a few shots with this loadout.

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 24″ Outreach 4

24″ Outreach 4 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, Combat Knife, or launcher

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

This loadout is more for close-range encounters when running and gunning and leveling up the Tempus Torrent on smaller maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and others. The Torrent is a reliable two-to-three-shot kill at mid-range, so use it to your advantage.

Feel free to swap in an optic if you’re not a fan of the iron sights, but they’re the same iron sights as the M4 assault rifle, so if you’ve used that weapon before, you know what you’re getting into with this type of loadout for close-range attacks.