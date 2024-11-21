How to get Parasite Eliminations in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 Zombies has several types of enemies to defeat, each providing their own challenge, but you can only find some in specific rounds or on maps. If you’re hunting for Parasites, we’ve got the details you need.

While Parasites in Black Ops 6 are among the weakest enemies to take down, usually only requiring a single shot, they tend to swarm around you and fire projectiles from a distance. While one on its own shouldn’t be too much of a threat, a large group can easily lead to the end of your match.

Black Ops 6 will occasionally direct you to eliminate Parasites to complete challenges, and you may be confused about where to find them if you’re not used to them. We’ve got all the details you need in this guide.

How to get Parasite Eliminations in BO6

Look to the skies. Image via Activision

Parasite Eliminations are required to complete several Special Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies and, due to the fact they can currently only be done in one specific map and you need to wait several rounds for them to start spawning, it can take quite a while.

Parasites are currently only available on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies and cannot be found in Liberty Falls. If you need Parasite Eliminations, the first step is to jump into a game of Zombies on the Terminus map—solo or multiplayer. If you’re doing the latter, I recommend asking your team to group up and save any Parasites for you to kill.

Once inside the Terminus map, wait several rounds and defeat all the Zombies that spawn. The first Parasite round usually occurs at round five or six, during which only Parasites will spawn, and no regular Zombies will appear. A Max Ammo Power Up is guaranteed at the end of the round.

After the first dedicated Parasite round, Parasites will occasionally appear during normal Zombie rounds—either as spawns on their own or bursting through a Zombie’s body after you defeat it. However, there will be considerably less than in a dedicated Parasite round.

You should only take a few Parasite rounds to complete the challenge, though you need to wait five or so regular rounds before another Parasite round triggers. Fortunately, if you die or Exfil, you’ll only have to get to round five or six again for the first Parasite round to occur in a new match.

Once you’ve eliminated the required number of Parasites, usually 30 for any Special Camo challenge, your task is done, and you can go back to playing as you normally would.

