How to unlock Pack-a-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Unlocking powerful weapons and equipment is the best way to survive while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Zombies game mode, where each round the undead horde becomes stronger. A good way to do this is by unlocking the Pack-a-Punch station you can find on Terminus.

Recommended Videos

How you go about unlocking Pack-a-Punch is specific, and it takes time. You’ll need to unlock and protect certain locations scattered throughout the Terminus map before you can gain access to the Pack-a-Punch station. After you do, things become much more manageable as you and your team work together to survive the increasingly challenging hordes, and the Pack-a-Punch station is a great way to further upgrade your weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Pack-a-Punch on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where to get the Pack-a-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are three AMP stations you have to activate to access the Pack-a-Punch station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Pack-a-Punch goes with the main mission you receive at Terminus: turn on the AMP stations at the Guard Station, the Living Quarters, and the Bio Lab. These are scattered at different locations on the Terminus map, each costing 500 Essence to turn on. You have to protect these locations for 30 seconds before they become fully powered on. However, additional zombie enemies begin to spawn after you activate these stations. They have distinctly glowing purple eyes and exclusively rush after the AMP locations. You’ll want to focus on dispatching them before they can heavily damage the AMP stations.

You can unlock these locations as you gradually work through the hordes of zombies, but you don’t want to take too long in these areas, as the enemies increasingly become more complex and the waves become larger. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the standard zombies when attempting to protect the AMP stations from those with glowing purple eyes.

There are two AMP stations close to the entrance before entering the lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, activating each AMP station at different locations turns on the power for that area. With the power back on, there are several vending machines and upgrade stations you can use to enhance your character, making them more challenging to take down in this Black Ops 6 game mode. Again, you don’t want to spend everything on the upgrades immediately. It costs 500 Essence to turn on the AMP stations, and there are locked doors between you and each area. Purchasing those and advancing should be a top priority if you want to add the Pack-a-Punch station to your upgrades on Terminus.

The first two AMP locations the Guard Station and the Living Quarters are on the surface area of the map, and the Bio Lab is in the area underneath the prison. You have to reach this area last, and it costs a fair amount of Essence to reach the bottom.

The final AMP Station is in the Bio Lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pack-a-Punch station is pretty close after you activate the Bio Lab AMP station. It’s next to this AMP Station, but underwater. You must dive down, activate the elevator for 500 Essence, and bring it up to the surface. From here, if you want to Pack-a-Punch any weapons in your arsenal, it costs 5,000 Essence—but you can upgrade the station for even more potent weapons.

You can use any weapons you’ve found on Terminus to beef them up using the Pack-a-Punch Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terminus is not the only Zombies map you can explore. There’s also Liberty Falls, which has plenty of secrets, such as the bank vault. Unlocking it won’t be easy, but the rewards waiting behind it for you and your Black Ops 6 team are well worth it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy