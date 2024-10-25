How to open Liberty Falls bank vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode is packed full of Easter eggs, as you’d expect from a Treyarch game, and the bank vault is one the biggest on the Liberty Falls map. You can’t crack the code with guesswork, but we’ll tell you how to get the loot inside.

Opening the bank vault in Black Ops 6‘s Liberty Falls map requires you to find three numbers in various POIs on the map. These numbers change each game, although the locations where you find them remain the same.

We’ve got all the details you need in our guide below.

How to open the bank vault in Liberty Falls

There is no quick solution to opening the bank vault in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 because the combination changes each game. However, the way to work out the code is always the same, and you can find the numbers in three locations across the map.

Due to how the numbers on Post-it notes are spread out, it will take you quite a few rounds to get all the unlockable doors open to reach the three locations. I suggest working towards the Pack-a-Punch machine first and upgrading your weapon, as this will make things easier for you.

You can find three Post-it notes on the map, with the same spawn in each match. They are located in the following POIs:

Bank vault building

Olly’s Comics

The bowling alley

We’ve got details on each location below and where you can find each number.

Bank vault number

First of three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first number is on the desk inside the bank, directly opposite the entrance to the vault. The number changes on each map, but in our experience, it is always the first number in the sequence.

Make a mental note of this number and move on to the other two locations to find the other numbers you need to enter the vault.

Olly’s Comics number

Crouch in the middle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next spot to head to is Olly’s Comics. Inside the store, jump over the desks in the middle and crouch. Stuck to the back of the shelf is another Post-it note, which, in our experience, is always the second number in the sequence.

Again, the number changes every match, so make another mental note of this number and head to the final location.

Bowling alley number

Last one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final code for the Liberty Falls bank vault is in the Bowling alley, directly opposite the spawn point. This is the only code that requires some work to find, though the process is easy and won’t take too long.

Head to the desk on the right of the bowling alley and shoot the bucket of bottles. The Post-it note with the final number you need is underneath. However, sometimes, the broken bucket and bottles cover up the number. If this happens, just wait for it to despawn. In our experience, the bowling alley number is always the last in the sequence.

With all three codes memorized, head back to the bank vault and input the code to open the door. However, you won’t be able to get rewards instantly unless you have picked up a key item.

How to open lock boxes in the Liberty Falls bank vault

Inside the bank vault, you are safe from zombies for a short duration, and several lock boxes on the wall contain key items, ranging from weapons, killstreaks, armor, Aether, and more. But you need a Loot Key to open them.

Loot Keys are dropped from elite zombie enemies, like Manglers. After eliminating one of these zombie types, check the body for drops. Loot Keys won’t always drop, but other goodies may appear, like killstreaks.

Loot Keys come in different rarities, ranging from green to purple, but they can be used to open any lock box within the vault. The items appear to be selected based on the key you used, not the one you opened.

