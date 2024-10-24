How to Pack-a-Punch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombies is back with a vengeance in Black Ops 6, and there are two maps to battle your way through. For those looking for a more classic experience on a smaller map, Liberty Falls is the one to choose—and we can direct you to the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Grinding Zombies in Black Ops 6 is a great way to earn experience without sweating through multiplayer, and has the added bonus of having a bunch of exclusive camos you can earn to flaunt to your friends or opposition players.

Survival in Zombies isn’t easy without making use of the Pack-a-Punch machine, however, and we’ve detailed the routes to take to reach it in our guide below.

Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch location

Take me to church. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pack-a-Punch Machine in Liberty Falls is located inside the Hilltop Church. It’s found at the back of the church, which is where you’d usually find a priest doing a ceremony if it wasn’t for the flesh-hungry zombies that have invaded.

There are two paths leading to the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Liberty Falls, and the choice of which one to take is up to you. However, I recommend using the left-hand side route starting with the unlockable doors by the Motel if you want Pack-a-Punch quickly, as this is the most direct route. A step-by-step guide is below:

Directly from spawn, open the locked doors beneath the Motel. Open the next set of locked doors to Liberty Lanes, the bowling lanes. The final set of locked doors lead into the Church directly. Head to the back of the church to purchase Pack-a-Punch.

While the right-side route is longer, it does provide early access to vital Perks like Juggernog and Speed Cola. If you choose to go down this route, follow these steps. Either way, I recommend opening as many of the blocked doors as possible to help you escape in later rounds.

Unlock the first locked barrier between the Ice Cream and the Fast-Forward shop. Head around Olly’s Shop and unlock the next blocked path in front of you. Turn left past the Crafting Bench ahead of you, then unlock the next blocked path. Follow the edge of the Church around to find the main entrance, then unlock it. Head to the back of the church to purchase Pack-a-Punch.

All Pack-a-Punch prices in Black Ops 6

There are no changes to the cost of Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6, with the price remaining the same as it has been. As you’d expect, each tier of Pack-a-Punch costs an increased amount. We’ve got them listed below.

First Pack-a-Punch: 5,000 Points

5,000 Points Second Pack-a-Punch: 15,000 Points

15,000 Points Third Pack-a-Punch: 30,000 Points

The points cost is based on the level of the gun you have, so it will cost 5,000 Points each for the first level of Pack-a-Punch for two weapons. I recommend using the Pack-a-Punch on two weapons before purchasing a second Pack-a-Punch upgrade, as this will help you clear rounds if one weapon runs out of ammo.

