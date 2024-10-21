Black Ops 6 multiplayer camo challenges list: All BO6 camos and how to get them

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: It’s camo grinding season in Call of Duty, and Black Ops 6 is bringing the heat with a ton of camos to earn.

BO6 is upping its game with four Mastery camos to earn from multiplayer (along with four more each from Zombies and Warzone) to make the grind never-ending. There’s nothing quite like blasting some music and farming kills for camos, but you better step your aim game up, because headshots are back on the table.

Here’s the full list of all camos in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and how to get them.

All Black Ops 6 multiplayer camos and challenges

There’s 11 camos per gun. Image via Activision

Every weapon in BO6 multiplayer has 11 camos that must be earned, with nine “Military” camos and two “Special” camos apiece. Each of these Military camos is specific to each weapon and must be finished on each gun. These camos require headshots to unlock.

Here are all of the BO6 multiplayer Military camos and what you need to do to unlock them:

Granite: Five Headshots.

Five Headshots. Woodland: 10 Headshots.

10 Headshots. Savanna: 15 Headshots.

15 Headshots. Splinter: 20 Headshots.

20 Headshots. Moss: 30 Headshots.

30 Headshots. Shade: 40 Headshots.

40 Headshots. Digital: 50 Headshots.

50 Headshots. Tide: 75 Headshots.

75 Headshots. Red Tiger: 100 Headshots.

In addition to nine Military camos, each weapon has two Special camos that can be unlocked with individual challenges. These camos can be used across all weapons. Finally, there are four Mastery camos to unlock: Gold, Diamond, Dark Spine, and Dark Matter.

Here’s how to unlock all of the BO6 multiplayer camos.

Note: All of the Special camos and their challenges, Mastery camo amounts, and Military camo challenges for launchers and melee weapons will be added once BO6 servers come online.

Black Ops 6 assault rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special Camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo XM4

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 XM4 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. AK-74

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 AK-74 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. AMES 85



Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 AMES 85 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. GPR 91

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 GPR 91 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Model L

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Model L camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Goblin Mk2

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Goblin Mk2 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. AS VAL

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 AS VAL camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on assault rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on assault rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 SMG camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo C9

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 C9 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. KSV

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 KSV camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. TANTO .22

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 TANTO .22 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. PP-919

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 PP-919 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Jackal PDW

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Jackal PDW camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Kompakt 92

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Kompakt 92 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on SMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on SMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 LMG camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo PU-21

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 PU-21 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on LMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on LMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. XMG

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 XMG camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on LMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on LMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. GPMG-7

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 GPMG-7 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on LMGs. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on LMGs. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 shotgun camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo Marine SP

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Marine SP camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Shotguns. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Shotguns. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. ASG-89

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 ASG-89 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Shotguns. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Shotguns. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 marksman rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo SWAT 5.56

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 SWAT 5.56 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Tsarkov 7.62

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Tsarkov 7.62 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. AEK-973

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 AEK-973 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. DM-10

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 DM-10 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Marksman Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 sniper rifle camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo LW3A1 Frostline

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 LW3A1 Frostline camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. SVD

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 SVD camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. LR 7.62

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 LR 7.62 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Sniper Rifles. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 pistol camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo 9mm PM

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 9mm PM camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Pistols. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Pistols. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Grekhova

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Grekhova camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Pistols. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Pistols. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. GS45

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 GS45 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Pistols. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Pistols. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Stryder .22

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Stryder .22 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Pistols. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Pistols. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 launcher camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo CIGMA 28

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 CIGMA 28 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Launchers. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Launchers. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. HE-1

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 HE-1 camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Launchers. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Launchers. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

Black Ops 6 melee weapon camo challenges

Weapon Special camos Gold Mastery camo Diamond Mastery camo Dark Spine Mastery camo Dark Matter Mastery camo Knife

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Knife camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Melee weapons. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Melee weapons. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons. Baseball Bat

Camo 1:

Camo 2: Earn all 11 Baseball Bat camos (Military and Special). Earn (x) amount of Gold camos on Melee weapons. Earn (x) amount of Diamond camos on Melee weapons. Earn Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons.

This article will be updated with more information and more camos as they are added to Black Ops 6.

