How to get the Kunoichi Calling Card in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 offers plenty of customization to players, with one of the forms available being Calling Cards. These have become a staple of the Call of Duty franchise but can be difficult to obtain. We’ve got the details you need if you’re after the Kunoichi Calling Card.

Calling Cards in Black Ops 6 are provided for completing challenges, increasing your Prestige level, and through purchase from the in-game store. But some of the rarest are difficult to obtain and require dedicated attention.

The Kuboichi Calling Card is one you’re unlikely to unlock through standard gameplay, and you will need to pay dedicated attention to it. If you’re going down that route, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to unlock Kunoichi Calling Card in BO6

Get grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kunoichi Calling Card in Black Ops 6 is awarded for completing one of the Dark Ops challenges in Zombies. These challenges are across all modes, including multiplayer and Warzone, but the requirements are hidden from view.

To unlock the Kunoichi Calling Card, you must kill three Zombies, two Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie during a single use of the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade with the Void Sheath Augment equipped. Due to the requirements of this challenge, it’s fairly difficult to do.

Firstly, you need to unlock the Void Sheath Augment through Augment Research. The Void Sheath Augment is the sixth and final unlocked on the Aether Shroud tree, which results in your melee weapon becoming imbued with Dark Aether Energy. Kills with this weapon allow you to stay in the Aether Shroud longer.

Once unlocked, you need to equip the Augment and then progress until a fairly late round in Zombies when you have three regular Zombies, two Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie to defeat.

With just Liberty Falls and Terminus available as maps for now, the only Special Zombies available to defeat are Manglers. Elite Zombies, meanwhile, are Abominations or Analgrams, depending on which map you are on.

I recommend taking the Killjoy Gobblegum with you to complete this challenge because it instantly spawns an Insta Kill Power Up when used, which makes defeating enemies much easier. I also recommended having at least Jugger Nog and Melee Macchiato equipped as Perks, boosting your health and melee damage output.

