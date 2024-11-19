10 best Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are plenty of Gobblegums to collect in Black Ops 6 Zombies that provide huge benefits when consumed. If you’re looking for the best of the bunch, we have tips for the best Gobblegums to add to your loadout.

Only a select number of Gobblegums are available in each run in BO6 Zombies, chosen by the loadout you select before the game begins, and some are not worth equipping. In other words, choosing the very best can make or break any run.

We’ve identified 10 of our favorite Gobblegums that we recommend bringing with you on your next Zombies run.

Best Gobblegums in BO6 Zombies

Make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the launch of Black Ops 6 season one, you can purchase Gobblegums in the in-game store. However, you don’t need to splash the cash on any Gobblegums as they are rewarded for simply playing Zombies.

There are also Gobblegums available as rewards in the Black Ops 6 Season Pass, though you may need to purchase the full version.

Name Rarity Effect Cache Back Rare Spawns a Max Ammo Power Up. Nowhere But There Epic Teleport to a downed player, who is instantly revived. Exit Strategy Epic Activate Exfil vote immediately, reduce Zombie spawns during Exfil. Free Fire Epic Firing weapons consumes no ammo (does not work with Wonder Weapons) Idle Eyes Legendary All Zombies ignore players and stand idle for 30 seconds. Phoenix Up Legendary Revive all teammates, who keep all their Perks. Perkaholic Ultra Gives the player all available Perks. Hidden Power Ultra Upgrade currently held weapon to Legendary rarity. Wonderbar! Ultra Next weapon from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon. Reign Drops Ultra Spawn all the core Power-Ups at once.

Cache Back

There’s nothing worse when fighting the Zombie horde than running out of ammunition. The Cache Back Gobblegum provides a solution, as consuming it immediately spawns a Max Ammo Power-Up.

When timed well, this can save any Zombies run—just don’t pop it when you’re due a Vermin or Parasite round, as a Max Ammo Power Up is guaranteed then.

Nowhere But There

Reviving your teammates can be a challenge in Zombies, particularly if the horde that just downed them turns its attention to you, so the Nowhere But There Gobblegum is a genuine life-saver as it immediately transports you to a downed teammate and revives them.

Any downed players will lose Perks not shown on their Bleed Out Bar. Bear this in mind because losing Juggernog or Stamin-Up can be devastating in later rounds, so your teammate may need more support to get back on their feet.

Exit Strategy

Whether you’ve hit the target you aimed for or have realized that the odds are stacked against you and an escape is needed, Exit Strategy is a must-have Gobblegum. It immediately triggers an Exfil vote, no matter the round, and doesn’t need to be manually activated—which can be difficult if you are surrounded.

As an added bonus, using the Exit Strategy Gobblegum also reduces the number of Zombies you need to eliminate to successfully Exfil and makes the task much easier.

Free Fire

Reloading can be a nightmare in Black Ops 6 Zombies, especially if you’re against a large horde or stronger enemies like Manglers, so the Free Fire Gobblegum is the ideal choice as it provides endless fire and eliminates the need to reload.

While this Gobblegum effect does not apply to Wonder Weapons, including the Ray Gun, it’s particularly effective if you use an SMG, which usually has smaller clips, or an LMG because no reloading is required.

Idle Eyes

Whether you’re looking for headshots or need to stop a Zombie horde in its tracks, the Idle Eyes Gobblegum is your friend as it packs an incredible ability that puts any Zombies in a still state and stops them from attacking any players.

This is a great way to catch your breath in a later round or if you get stuck in a corner, but it’s my go-to choice for camo grinding as it’s perfect for chaining together multiple headshots quickly and ticking towards the next unlock.

Phoenix Up

The Phoenix Up Gobblegum is similar to the Nowhere But There Gobblegum but is undoubtedly better. Using it revives any downed teammates without moving you an inch and allows them to keep the Perks they have collected.

This is particularly useful if you have several downed teammates and not enough time to collect them or if you’re stuck in place with a horde of your own to deal with. If you’re running a multiplayer game, make sure to add this to your Gobblegum loadout!

Perkaholic

Perkaholic is one of the best Gobblegums available in Black Ops 6, as it immediately provides all available Perks. On Liberty Falls and Terminus, this means instant access to Juggernog, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, Speed Cola, Quick Revive, Melee Macchiato, Elemental Pop, Deadshot Daiquiri, and PHD Flopper.

Activating this Gobblegum can save you a lot of money, eliminating the need to purchase Perks and instead allowing you to focus on making your weapons as strong as possible. It’s a huge asset if you go down in a later round because it eliminates your losses.

Hidden Power

Upgrading the strength of your weapons in BO6 Zombies is vital to survive, but collecting all the scrap required to reach Legendary rank is time-consuming. Hidden Power eliminates that grind altogether, immediately propelling your held weapon to Legendary status.

This is particularly useful if you’re grinding for camos on melee weapons or pistols, which can quickly become ineffective. It’s also extremely helpful if you’re running a two-weapon loadout, as you won’t have to save enough scrap to max out both weapons.

Wonderbar!

Securing a Wonder Weapon is a game-changer in Zombies, but the odds are often stacked against you. On top of that, if you complete the Easter egg quest for a Wonder Weapon, it’s only available for one player—so this is the best way to gear up your entire team.

Using the Wonderbar Gobblegum guarantees the next weapon you receive from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon, eliminating the chance of receiving a low-tier weapon that won’t be suitable in your fight against the horde.

Reign Drops

Power Ups are one of the most powerful drops available in Zombies, and the Reign Drops Gobblegum provides them all at once. When activated, Max Ammo, Max Armor, Insta Kill, Full Power, Firesale, Random Perk, and a Nuke all spawn.

While extremely powerful, it’s also amusing to hear all of the Power Up notifications being spammed at once in the lobby, and it makes you feel like a god.

