How to get more Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Gobblegums may not be as powerful as weapons but they're vital to survival in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Josh Challies
Published: Oct 26, 2024 05:58 am

Gobblegums in BO6 Zombies are a crucial tool for survival and can make a real difference in the battle against the undead. If you want to know how to get more and all of the Gobblegums available, you’ve come to the right place.

There are over 25 different Gobblegums in Black Ops 6, ranging from those that provide smaller benefits like an increased charge time for your Field Upgrade, to game-changers that result in the next gun you buy being Pack-a-Punched—there are even two Gobblegums that are just there for laughs.

We’ve got all the details you need to know about the Gobblegum system in Black Ops 6 below.

How to get Gobblegums in BO6

An in-game pop-up during Black Ops 6 Zombies informing a player that a Gobblegum has been awarded.
Pop them out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are various routes to obtaining Gobblegums, including simply playing Black Ops 6 Zombies and leveling your rank up—after reaching certain levels, a Gobblegum will be provided.

Gobblegums can also be earned at random while surviving rounds in Zombies. A message will appear informing you when you have earned a Gobblegum (you can’t miss it). These unlocks are periodical, and playing Zombies more increases your chances of earning them—so keep slaying away!

While in a Zombies match, interact with a Mr. Peeks Gobblegum machine to earn a random Gobblegum from your pre-selected loadout. If you have run out of Gobblegums, a Flavorless Gum will spawn instead—this has no effect.

How to change Gobblegums in BO6

An example of the Gobblegum loadout screen in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The six Gobblegums you can earn from a Mr. Peeks Gobblegum during a game of Zombies are pre-selected based on your loadout. If you want to have rarer or different Gobblegums available, you need to adjust your loadout before the game begins.

Once a Gobblegum is used, it is no longer available unless you have multiple amounts of the same Gobblegum earned. Before you start any game of Zombies, it’s worth checking your Gobblegum loadout to ensure there are no empty slots—as these are immediately replaced with Flavorless Gum. You can adjust your loadout before any Zombies match in the pre-game menu and can customize any Gobblegum loadout before a game. While looking at available Gobblegums, a number in the corner indicates how many you have available.

All Gobblegums in BO6

We’ve listed all of the available Gobblegums below, including their rarity and a description of their effects.

NameRarityEffect
Stock OptionRareAmmo is taken from your stockpile instead of the magazine.
Kill JoyRareSpawn an Insta-Kill.
Anywhere But Here!RareTeleport to a random location with a blast that knocks away nearby Zombies.
Cache BackRareSpawn a Max Ammo.
Temporal GiftRareNext time-based power-up lasts longer.
Shields UpRareRefill all armor, armor becomes twice as strong.
Arsenal AcceleratorRareField Upgrade charges faster.
Nowhere But There!EpicTeleport to a downed player while instantly reviving nearby players.
Who’s Keeping Score?EpicSpawn a Double Points.
Free FireEpicWeapon doesn’t consume any ammo.
Soda FountainEpicGrants a random Perk.
Profit SharingEpicA portion of essence earned is shared with nearby players.
Respin CycleEpicRespin the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity.
Exit StrategyEpicImmediately activate an Exfil vote, number of Zombies during Exfil is reduced.
Idle EyesLegendaryAll Zombies remain still and ignore players.
Wall PowerLegendaryNext weapon purchased off the wall comes Pack-a-Punched.
Crate PowerLegendaryNext weapon earned from Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched.
Phoenix UpLegendaryAll teammates are revived and keep their Perks.
On The HouseLegendaryEarn a random Perk Can.
Wall to Wall ClearanceLegendaryWall Buy weapons cost 10 Essence.
Immolation LiquidationLegendarySpawn a Fire Sale.
PerkaholicUltraAll players receive a random Perk-a-Cola.
Near Death ExperienceUltraInsta-revive yourself or nearby players. Revived players keep all Perks.
Hidden PowerUltraWeapon currently in your hands upgrades to Legendary rarity.
Wonderbar!UltraNext weapon from Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon.
Reign DropsUltraAll core Power-Ups spawn at once.
Newtonian NegationWhimsicalZombies killed fall straight up.
IndiegestionWhimsicalZombies killed experience extreme flatulence.
