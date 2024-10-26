How to get more Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Gobblegums in BO6 Zombies are a crucial tool for survival and can make a real difference in the battle against the undead. If you want to know how to get more and all of the Gobblegums available, you’ve come to the right place.
There are over 25 different Gobblegums in Black Ops 6, ranging from those that provide smaller benefits like an increased charge time for your Field Upgrade, to game-changers that result in the next gun you buy being Pack-a-Punched—there are even two Gobblegums that are just there for laughs.
We’ve got all the details you need to know about the Gobblegum system in Black Ops 6 below.
How to get Gobblegums in BO6
There are various routes to obtaining Gobblegums, including simply playing Black Ops 6 Zombies and leveling your rank up—after reaching certain levels, a Gobblegum will be provided.
Gobblegums can also be earned at random while surviving rounds in Zombies. A message will appear informing you when you have earned a Gobblegum (you can’t miss it). These unlocks are periodical, and playing Zombies more increases your chances of earning them—so keep slaying away!
While in a Zombies match, interact with a Mr. Peeks Gobblegum machine to earn a random Gobblegum from your pre-selected loadout. If you have run out of Gobblegums, a Flavorless Gum will spawn instead—this has no effect.
How to change Gobblegums in BO6
The six Gobblegums you can earn from a Mr. Peeks Gobblegum during a game of Zombies are pre-selected based on your loadout. If you want to have rarer or different Gobblegums available, you need to adjust your loadout before the game begins.
Once a Gobblegum is used, it is no longer available unless you have multiple amounts of the same Gobblegum earned. Before you start any game of Zombies, it’s worth checking your Gobblegum loadout to ensure there are no empty slots—as these are immediately replaced with Flavorless Gum. You can adjust your loadout before any Zombies match in the pre-game menu and can customize any Gobblegum loadout before a game. While looking at available Gobblegums, a number in the corner indicates how many you have available.
All Gobblegums in BO6
We’ve listed all of the available Gobblegums below, including their rarity and a description of their effects.
|Name
|Rarity
|Effect
|Stock Option
|Rare
|Ammo is taken from your stockpile instead of the magazine.
|Kill Joy
|Rare
|Spawn an Insta-Kill.
|Anywhere But Here!
|Rare
|Teleport to a random location with a blast that knocks away nearby Zombies.
|Cache Back
|Rare
|Spawn a Max Ammo.
|Temporal Gift
|Rare
|Next time-based power-up lasts longer.
|Shields Up
|Rare
|Refill all armor, armor becomes twice as strong.
|Arsenal Accelerator
|Rare
|Field Upgrade charges faster.
|Nowhere But There!
|Epic
|Teleport to a downed player while instantly reviving nearby players.
|Who’s Keeping Score?
|Epic
|Spawn a Double Points.
|Free Fire
|Epic
|Weapon doesn’t consume any ammo.
|Soda Fountain
|Epic
|Grants a random Perk.
|Profit Sharing
|Epic
|A portion of essence earned is shared with nearby players.
|Respin Cycle
|Epic
|Respin the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity.
|Exit Strategy
|Epic
|Immediately activate an Exfil vote, number of Zombies during Exfil is reduced.
|Idle Eyes
|Legendary
|All Zombies remain still and ignore players.
|Wall Power
|Legendary
|Next weapon purchased off the wall comes Pack-a-Punched.
|Crate Power
|Legendary
|Next weapon earned from Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched.
|Phoenix Up
|Legendary
|All teammates are revived and keep their Perks.
|On The House
|Legendary
|Earn a random Perk Can.
|Wall to Wall Clearance
|Legendary
|Wall Buy weapons cost 10 Essence.
|Immolation Liquidation
|Legendary
|Spawn a Fire Sale.
|Perkaholic
|Ultra
|All players receive a random Perk-a-Cola.
|Near Death Experience
|Ultra
|Insta-revive yourself or nearby players. Revived players keep all Perks.
|Hidden Power
|Ultra
|Weapon currently in your hands upgrades to Legendary rarity.
|Wonderbar!
|Ultra
|Next weapon from Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon.
|Reign Drops
|Ultra
|All core Power-Ups spawn at once.
|Newtonian Negation
|Whimsical
|Zombies killed fall straight up.
|Indiegestion
|Whimsical
|Zombies killed experience extreme flatulence.
Published: Oct 26, 2024 05:58 am