There are multiple upgrades and benefits you can unlock while playing through Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies mode, each with a distinct benefit to make fighting the undead hordes easier. A must-have upgrade is the Deadshot Daiquiri.

Recommended Videos

The Deadshot Daiquiri is an upgrade that reduces your weapon spread by a significant amount, making it easier to hit critical shots against a target. Eliminating a zombie with a critical kill gives you more powers, making it easier to take them down, allowing you to conserve precious ammunition against the undead army. Unfortunately, tracking it down on the Liberty Falls map is a challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where to find Deadshot Daiquiri in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There’s a chance you can get a Deadshot Daiquiri from a S.A.M Trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is unfortunate about attempting to track Deadshot Daiquiri in Liberty Falls is that, unlike the other upgrades you can receive, it does not have a dedicated vending machine you can visit to pick it up. Traditionally, this is how you unlock these beneficial upgrades, boosting your character with passive buffs that last for the rest of the match, and stack up over time.

If you’re looking to get Deadshot Daiquiri, there are two ways you can add this incredibly powerful passive to your loadout. Rather than discovering it at a specific vending machine, it can appear from the Der Wunderfizz vending machine, which only spawns during round 25 for your Black Ops 6 Zombies game. If you still need to make it to round 25 on this map by yourself or with your team, this might be why you can’t track it alternatively. Lasting until this round can take some time, but you’ll need to do it to unlock tougher secrets such as the bank vault.

The Der Wunderfizz machine contains all the Perks you can unlock, which means if you’re missing any of them, visiting that vending machine is a great way to grab any final ones you have yet to add to your character.

Some good ways to stay alive until then are to unlock the other passive bonuses across the map and use the Pack-a-Punch to acquire a powerful weapon. If you make it to at least round 25, you should acquire enough Essence to have two Pack-a-Punch weapons, which can dramatically change the game for you. Swapping between the weapons to crush hordes of zombies is a great way to keep them on their toes, and prevents them from overwhelming you too quickly.

The second way to get the Deadshot Daiquiri is by completing a S.A.M Trial. You’ll receive a notification sometime during your match at Liberty Falls that a S.A.M Trial has been activated at a specific location on the map. A good way to track it down is by looking for the distinct lightning bolt in the sky and finding the terminal underneath it.

The S.A.M Trial in Black Ops 6 is an opportunity for you to complete a quick challenge. The challenge can vary from eliminating zombies at a specific location to taking them out using a particular upgrade, such as defeating 30 zombies with the PHD Flopper Perk. These challenges do vary, but after you reach the highest available achievement for that challenge, you receive a legendary crate at the S.A.M Trial terminal, and there’s a chance the Deadshot Daiquiri can appear as a reward. These are randomly generated, which means there’s no guarantee you can get it. It might take several challenges before you find them throughout multiple Zombie matches.

After you unlock the Deadshot Daiquiri, your weapon accuracy should improve for the rest of the match. It might take some practice to get to round 25 though, and it could happen after several matches as you unlock more weapons and gear to use during these games as you level up in Black Ops 6.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy