All Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges and how to complete them

Whether you’re facing off against other players online, completing the campaign, or taking down the zombie horde, Black Ops 6 has plenty to offer—and Dark Ops challenges provide exclusive rewards that you can flaunt to your friends.

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are available in various modes, testing you in an aspect of challenges ranging from the quirky to near-impossible—with some of the tasks to complete being the most difficult challenges you can face.

The biggest stumbling block with Dark Ops challenges in BO6 is that they are hidden from view, but we’ve got a full list of all the tasks that await you to make tracking your progress a lot easier.

All Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are split across the entirety of the game, with challenges available in campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies. It remains to be seen whether Warzone will receive its own Dark Ops challenges, though it seems likely.

All BO6 campaign Dark Ops challenges

Campaign Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are some of the most challenging to complete, so be prepared to have several attempts to tick them off.

Challenge Name How to complete Phantom Essence Go through the Most Wanted mission without alerting any enemies. Endless Options Destroy all of the SCUD missiles in the Hunting Season mission without using C4. Missing Persons Hide five bodies in lockers during the Under the Radar mission. Geneticist Finish the Separation Anxiety mission time trial in one attempt without restarting.

All BO6 multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

The multiplayer Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 include the weird and wonderful, some of which you can earn by accident, while others will require you to work long and hard to tick them off your completion list.

Challenge Name How to complete Frenzy Killer Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal for five rapid kills. Mega Killer Earn a Mega Kill Medal for six rapid kills. Ultra Killer Earn an Ultra Kill Medal for seven rapid kills. Chain Killer Earn a Kill Chain Medal for more than seven rapid kills. Relentless Killer Earn a Relentless Medal for 20 kills without dying. Nuclear Killer Earn a Nuke by achieving a 30 killstreak without dying. Nuked Out Earn a Nuke in Free-For-All without using Very Nuclear Earn a Nuke using 25 different weapons. 2 Birds 1 Stone Earn a Collateral Medal by killing multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot outside of Hardcore modes. Accidentally on Purpose Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard. Return to Sender Kill an enemy by throwing back a Frag Grenade thrown at you. Circus Act Earn a Bankshot Medal by killing an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface. Buzzsaw Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals for three rapid kills or better in Hardcore. Ace! Earn 4 Ace Medals by killing each enemy in a round of Search & Destroy. Hit Job Use 100 Finishing Moves to kill an enemy. 110K Get 100,000 Eliminations Go Loooong! Get a long-range Combat Axe kill. Too Hardcore for Hardcore Get 10 kills without dying 10 times in Hardcore. Double Trouble Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion. Hard Breakup Perform seven Finishing Moves in a single match. Blunt Trauma Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke Grenade.

All BO6 Zombies Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies range from defeating a specified number of enemies, using Gobblegum, to lasting until high rounds. Many of these can be unlocked via standard progress, but others need more focus.

Challenge Name How to complete Well That Was a Waste Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic Gobblegum. Liberated Complete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes on Standard Mode. Gummed Up Consume 25 Gobblegums in a single match. Invincible Reach Round 30 without being downed. Harbringer of Doom Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak. Terminal Complete Terminus Quest after Round 50. Armed to the Teeth Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Modes and eight Perks active. Yo Ho Ho On Terminus, earn 20,000 Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped. Reaper of the Undead Kill 1,000,000 Zombies. Strike! Get a 300 score while bowling at Liberty Falls. Social Distancing Reach Round 20 without taking damage. Sticks N’ Stones Reach Round 25 Solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato. Another Round? Reach Round 100. Light ‘Em Up Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single match. Kunoichi During a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augment equipped, kill three Zombies, two Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie. Fatale Kill two Amalgams with a single shot. Good Enough Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any Perls or Ammo Modes, or using Field Upgrades. Box Addict Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game. Zombies Dark Ops 100% Complete all Zombies Dark Ops challenges.

