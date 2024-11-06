Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A shot of Vorkuta from Black Ops 6.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

All Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges and how to complete them

Want to test yourself against the very best Black Ops 6 has to offer? We've got all the details.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 08:09 am

Whether you’re facing off against other players online, completing the campaign, or taking down the zombie horde, Black Ops 6 has plenty to offer—and Dark Ops challenges provide exclusive rewards that you can flaunt to your friends.

Recommended Videos

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are available in various modes, testing you in an aspect of challenges ranging from the quirky to near-impossible—with some of the tasks to complete being the most difficult challenges you can face.

The biggest stumbling block with Dark Ops challenges in BO6 is that they are hidden from view, but we’ve got a full list of all the tasks that await you to make tracking your progress a lot easier.

All Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are split across the entirety of the game, with challenges available in campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies. It remains to be seen whether Warzone will receive its own Dark Ops challenges, though it seems likely.

All BO6 campaign Dark Ops challenges

Campaign Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are some of the most challenging to complete, so be prepared to have several attempts to tick them off.

Challenge NameHow to complete
Phantom EssenceGo through the Most Wanted mission without alerting any enemies.
Endless OptionsDestroy all of the SCUD missiles in the Hunting Season mission without using C4.
Missing PersonsHide five bodies in lockers during the Under the Radar mission.
GeneticistFinish the Separation Anxiety mission time trial in one attempt without restarting.

All BO6 multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

The multiplayer Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 include the weird and wonderful, some of which you can earn by accident, while others will require you to work long and hard to tick them off your completion list.

Challenge NameHow to complete
Frenzy KillerEarn a Frenzy Kill Medal for five rapid kills.
Mega KillerEarn a Mega Kill Medal for six rapid kills.
Ultra KillerEarn an Ultra Kill Medal for seven rapid kills.
Chain KillerEarn a Kill Chain Medal for more than seven rapid kills.
Relentless KillerEarn a Relentless Medal for 20 kills without dying.
Nuclear KillerEarn a Nuke by achieving a 30 killstreak without dying.
Nuked OutEarn a Nuke in Free-For-All without using
Very NuclearEarn a Nuke using 25 different weapons.
2 Birds 1 StoneEarn a Collateral Medal by killing multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot outside of Hardcore modes.
Accidentally on PurposeKill an enemy with an environmental hazard.
Return to SenderKill an enemy by throwing back a Frag Grenade thrown at you.
Circus ActEarn a Bankshot Medal by killing an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface.
BuzzsawEarn 10 Triple Kill Medals for three rapid kills or better in Hardcore.
Ace!Earn 4 Ace Medals by killing each enemy in a round of Search & Destroy.
Hit JobUse 100 Finishing Moves to kill an enemy.
110KGet 100,000 Eliminations
Go Loooong!Get a long-range Combat Axe kill.
Too Hardcore for HardcoreGet 10 kills without dying 10 times in Hardcore.
Double TroubleKill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion.
Hard BreakupPerform seven Finishing Moves in a single match.
Blunt TraumaKill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke Grenade.

All BO6 Zombies Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies range from defeating a specified number of enemies, using Gobblegum, to lasting until high rounds. Many of these can be unlocked via standard progress, but others need more focus.

Challenge NameHow to complete
Well That Was a WasteGet downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic Gobblegum.
LiberatedComplete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes on Standard Mode.
Gummed UpConsume 25 Gobblegums in a single match.
InvincibleReach Round 30 without being downed.
Harbringer of DoomKill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak.
TerminalComplete Terminus Quest after Round 50.
Armed to the TeethHave 3 Pack-a-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Modes and eight Perks active.
Yo Ho HoOn Terminus, earn 20,000 Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped.
Reaper of the UndeadKill 1,000,000 Zombies.
Strike!Get a 300 score while bowling at Liberty Falls.
Social DistancingReach Round 20 without taking damage.
Sticks N’ StonesReach Round 25 Solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato.
Another Round?Reach Round 100.
Light ‘Em UpUsing the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single match.
KunoichiDuring a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augment equipped, kill three Zombies, two Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie.
FataleKill two Amalgams with a single shot.
Good EnoughReach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any Perls or Ammo Modes, or using Field Upgrades.
Box AddictBuy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game.
Zombies Dark Ops 100%Complete all Zombies Dark Ops challenges.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv