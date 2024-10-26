Black Ops 6 weapon tier list and best loadouts – All guns ranked

To stay on top of the Call of Duty meta, it means keeping up to speed on what gun is most dominant at any given time.

CoD metas shift throughout the live-service season with each passing update, and Black Ops 6 continues the trend with its 33 launch weapons, and a swath of additional guns coming as part of seasonal content drops.

With our weapon tier list for BO6, stay ahead of the game by always knowing what’s the best and what kind of attachments, loadout, and build to use it with.

Note: This article is a work in progress as we play through BO6 and unlock all of the guns and attachments to work out the best loadouts so far, but our tiers should give a good idea of what weapons people are using and performing well with in general.

Best guns in Black Ops 6 – Tier list

Tier Weapons S XM4

KSV

Jackal PDW

TANTO .22

AS VAL A AMES 85

AK-74

C9

PP-919

XMG

SVD B Model L

Kompakt 92

Marine SP

GPMG-7

Tsarkov 7.62

AEK-973

LR 7.62 C GPR-91

Goblin Mk2

ASG-89

PU-21

SWAT 5.56

DM-10

LW3A1 Frostline D GS45

9mm PM

Stryder .22

Grekhova

Cigma 2B

HE-1

Knife

Baseball Bat

Best assault rifles in BO6

XM4

You can’t go wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Commando Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

Old faithful. The XM4 will likely remain at or near the top for assault rifles in BO6, regardless of attachments, but our loadout above will keep you gunning foes down in multiplayer for months.

AMES 85

Aim in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip CQB Grip

(Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The assault rifle debate rages thanks to the strength of several guns, including:

AK-74

Can’t beat the classics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shit Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

Any CoD game that has an AK-47 or variant of it, like the AK-74, is blessed with a powerful AR that’s in just about every action movie you can imagine. This loadout above helps rein in its considerable recoil, so make sure to unlock the Gunfighter Wildcard to use all of the attachments listed.

AS VAL

This is a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019, a season six entry that was dominant in Warzone, and it’s a powerful force to be reckoned with once again in BO6.

Best SMGs in BO6

Jackal PDW

Still a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The most dominant gun in the BO6 beta was nerfed, but it’s still one of the best guns in the game, period.

C9

MP5, C9, whatever it is, it’s good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The C9, also known as the MP5 or Lachmann Sub, has become a mainstay in the CoD franchise no matter what it’s called, and for good reason. This gun offers incredible mobility and time-to-kill with our loadout above.

KSV

The KSV is a top-tier SMG, reminiscent of the AK-74u in Black Ops 1 and previous series entries. It’s a big-time early favorite for run-and-gun players everywhere.

Best shotguns in BO6

Marine SP

The pump-action shotgun is an early favorite among the two on offer so far (the ASG-89 is semi-automatic but way weaker in comparison), thanks to its big-time firepower.

Best LMGs in BO6

XMG

The XMG is the best LMG thus far as it’s a balanced and all-around LMG experience that the other two in the game so far cannot recreate.

GPMG-7

The GPMG is fun to use, but its intensely fast fire rate drains through even the most massive magazines.

Best marksman rifles in BO6

DM-10

The DM-10 evokes the best memories of DMRs of the past thanks to its high firepower and stability. This gun may find a home in Warzone loadouts soon.

SWAT 5.56

A burst-fire beast at long range, the SWAT 5.56 loses out in most situations thanks to its weaker firepower.

Best sniper rifles in BO6

LR 7.62

Bolt-action beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel

(Bullet Velocity) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Rear Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Light Stock

(Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Laser Strelok Laser

(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy)

SVD

The SVD has the potential to one-shot to the chest or above at a long distance, and as a semi-automatic sniper, you can gun down an entire squad without having to pull a bolt or reload.

Best pistols in BO6

GS45

Slot Attachment Muzzle Muzzle Brake

(First Shot Recoil Control, Kick Reset Speed) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Fire Mods .45 ACP Overpressured

(Bullet Velocity)

The GS45’s firepower makes it the best pistol in the game, easily picking off enemies in just a couple of shots, and perfect for

Grekhova

The only full-auto pistol in the game, the Grekhova is great to swap to when you need to spray down a group of enemies as opposed to reloading your primary.

Best launchers in BO6

HE-1

For getting kills, the HE-1 is best as it’s a free-launch rocket that doesn’t require locking on like the Cigma 2B, which is best for taking down Scorestreaks.

Best melee weapons in BO6

Knife, Baseball Bat

The only two melee options function the same as one-hit kills so long as you’re close enough. It just depends on whether you like to slice or slam.

This article will be updated with new weapons and updated information over time.

