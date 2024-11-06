The best KSV loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brings the fight to the Gulf War, and includes a lot of period-appropriate weaponry that also have withstood the test of time since such as the KSV.

The KSV is Black Ops 6‘s version of the AK-74u submachine gun, which is not to be confused with the AK-74 assault rifle that’s already in the game, because that’s really an AK-47. It’s confusing, I know, but naming rights for weapons in games is murky sometimes.

What you really have to know about the KSV is that it’s a really strong SMG that flourishes in BO6 multiplayer, pitting itself against long-range guns as one of the best weapons for mobility and omnimovement in the game thus far.

Here’s our pick for the best attachments to use on the KSV SMG in BO6.

Best KSV class in Black Ops 6

Get up close and personal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several viable SMGs in BO6, but we think there’s a pretty clear couple of frontrunners so far. Along with the Jackal PDW, the KSV is truly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to close-quarters combat in multiplayer games.

Best KSV build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Long Barrel

(Damage Range) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)

This specific KSV build is one of the best in the game when it comes to a nasty combination of high mobility and fast time-to-kill. The base weapon itself is quite strong, but these attachments turn it into a run-and-gun kill machine.

Omnimovement really is a game-changer in BO6, and this entire class loadout leans heavily into that aspect of the game. The KSV already features strong movement capabilities, and the Ergonomic Grip brings it to the next level, as it just may be the most important attachment in the game thus far.

The rest of the build feature necessary attachments, such as buffs for Damage Range and Recoil Control, and a larger magazine which offers the ability to rack up multikills where the base magazine would run out of ammo.

Best KSV class setup in BO6

Go, go, go, go, go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Assault Pack or Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time

Double Time Perk Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Perk four: Dexterity

Dexterity Wildcard: Perk Greed

Since this build is all about going fast, the perks accentuate movement by keeping us on the move while reloading, giving us a longer and more easily refreshed Tactical Sprint, and reducing the motion of our weapons when jumping, sliding, and diving.

Jumping, sliding, and diving are all a crucial part of this class, too, so although it’s not listed, make sure to utilize and abuse omnimovement as much as humanly possible with this entire loadout. The better you are with BO6’s movement abilities, the better this class will feel.

Stim Shot is another crucial part of this build. The tactical will immediately start up your health regeneration and refresh your tactical sprint, so you can use it defensively or offensively, but its best usage is when weaving in and out of gunfights.

Combined with the Enforcer Perk Specialty, which also gives a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen, you have the ability to constantly be killing, moving, and generating health to stay in the fight.

