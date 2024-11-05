The best GPR 91 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Assault rifles are still strong at fighting enemies at long range in Black Ops 6, no matter how good SMGs and omnimovement may be.

It’s important to become accustomed to using all of the ARs offered in BO6, including the GPR 91. Our advice would be to not sleep on this particular gun, or it may be you who’s put to sleep by your enemies in the battlefield of CoD.

Here’s our pick for the best GPR 91 build in BO6 multiplayer.

Best GPR 91 class in Black Ops 6

A lot of potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The GPR 91 isn’t flashy, nor is it one of the most popular guns in BO6 thus far. But it’s one that we think is quite underrated. With our specific build, it can hold its own to the top ARs in the game like the XM4 or Model L, as long as you’re able to maintain your shots in the torso or above.

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Barrel Long Barrel

(Damage Range) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Stock Light Stock

(Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)

Starting off with the optic slot, a favorite of most players right now is the Kepler Microflex. Keep in mind it is a very late unlock as an attachment for the AS VAL, so if you want to keep it, make sure to use a Permanent Unlock token on it if you are grinding Prestige levels. Otherwise, any other sight you prefer will do just fine as long as you can hit your shots at mid-range with it.

This build will keep you in the game when it comes to movement (Light Stock is great for this), along with dealing damage consistently at long range (Long Barrel and Vertical Foregrip), as assault rifles are best used for, so it really has a little bit of everything for usefulness in multiplayer.

Keep yourself at a distance from enemies with SMGs or shotguns and you should be able to out-gun them, especially if you have the first shot. Keep it in mind when pushing objectives or moving throughout the map, because SMG players will have the mobility to their advantage along with the close-range damage.

Alternatively, if you prefer the Gunfighter Wildcard, you an add on a Compensator, Quickdraw Grip, and 5.5 NATO Overpressured ammo mod to really bring this AR to the next level. I like this current setup as is, but Gunfighter is just as useful and fun.

Best GPR 91 class setup in BO6

Intelligence is everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion or Flash

Concussion or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ninja

Ninja Perk two: Forward Intel

Forward Intel Perk three: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk Specialty: Recon

Recon Perk four: Dexterity

Dexterity Wildcard: Perk Greed

The Recon Perk Specialty is strong right now, so it doesn’t make sense to not use it. These Perks will keep you quiet and away from the enemy’s line of sights, while giving you valuable information like the ability to see enemies through walls as you spawn, thanks to Recon.

The rest of the class is standard BO6 multiplayer fare, with plenty of flexibility based on how you like to play the game. I prefer Concussion grenades along with the Frag to cook for easier ranged kills, and the Trophy System is always a great addition to any objective mode to protect your team from incoming explosives.

