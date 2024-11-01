How to get and use Permanent Unlock tokens in Black Ops 6

I am constantly reminded how old I am in the gaming community every day, including getting hit with the knowledge that Classic Prestige is a new feature for many younger Call of Duty players, and a lot of that crowd isn’t sure how to use Permanent Unlock tokens.

Back in my day, we ALL knew what it meant to Prestige—and what you would lose. But ultimately, that was trumped by what you would gain through the grind, whether it was pride, joy, friendships, fun, or all of the above. For Black Ops 6 players, it’s up for grabs with the seasonal Prestige grind finally taking a backseat after several years.

There’s also a lot of rewards up for grabs for Prestige players, including exclusive skins, weapon blueprints, emblems, player cards, and other cosmetics, so it’s easy to see why players are excited to enter Prestige again.

But before you get anything, you have to know how you can make it a bit easier on yourself by using what’s called a Permanent Unlock token. Here’s all you need to know about it.

How to get Permanent Unlock tokens BO6

Enter at your own risk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Permanent Unlock token, first reach the end of level 55, and enter Prestige mode. Each time you enter a new Prestige, you will get an unlock token until you reach Prestige Master (1,000 levels, after completing 10th Prestige).

How to use Permanent Unlock tokens in BO6

Never forget to use them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Permanent Unlock token, once you’ve Prestiged, navigate to Barracks, then Progression, then Level Unlocks. Here, you can navigate from left to right through every item you unlock from level one to 55. Hover over every item and press what the command says (triangle button on PS5/Y button on Xbox) to select that item and use a Permanent Unlock token on it.

Once you do, you never have to worry about leveling up to chase down that one thing ever again while you grind towards Prestige Master.

What are Permanent Unlock tokens in BO6?

You will want a lot of these. Image via Activision

Permanent Unlock tokens are single-use items that will allow you to permanently unlock any one weapon, perk, piece of equipment, Scorestreak, and more without ever losing it when you enter a new Prestige mode level.

When you enter Prestige mode in BO6, all of your leveling progression resets back to the beginning:

Reset to level one.

All basic unlocks from levels one to 55 will be locked again.

Loadouts will also be reset.

Not everything resets, though. These stay with you through every Prestige:

Weapon progression and unlocks (camos, reticles, weapon levels, etc).

Saved weapon builds.

Challenge progression and unlocks.

Battle pass and bought store content.

Operators and emotes you’ve unlocked.

Owned blueprints.

How to Prestige in BO6

To enter Prestige mode in Black Ops 6, after you finished level 55 on any Prestige, go to the BO6 multiplayer menu and navigate to Barracks, then Progression, then Prestige. Say bye bye to all your heard-earned levels and XP, and hello to an all-new journey.

But with Permanent Unlock tokens, that journey becomes a bit easier to deal with each time.

