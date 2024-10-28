The best Model L loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty is built on its assault rifles, and Black Ops 6 has no shortage of awesome ones to use in multiplayer that are capable of all sorts of destruction.

The choice between multiple great guns can be difficult, especially since the Model L is just so damn fun to use. Once unlocked at level 40, you will see shortly why this gun is a potential candidate for one of your Prestige Unlock Tokens when you enter Prestige mode, since this is a gun you will not want to put down once you begin to use it.

Here’s our pick for the best Model L build and loadout in BO6 multiplayer.

Best Model L class in BO6

A thing of beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Model L is an early candidate for one of the best overall weapons in Black Ops 6. Once unlocked, you should begin grinding and leveling it up immediately with whatever XP tokens you have saved up because it’s going to become a go-to weapon for AR players quite quickly.

Best Model L build in BO6 multiplayer

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods 5.56 NATO Overpressured

(Bullet Velocity)

If you’ve ever wanted to fire a laser beam without much effort in controlling recoil, this build is great for it. The Model L feels fantastic to shoot, and using the Gunfighter Wildcard to give us eight attachments really makes it shine. Check out its recoil pattern below:

Smooth and precise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build is so good, in fact, that pro CoD players have discussed banning it from competitive play, similarly to how the Holger 556 was banned early on in Modern Warfare 3. That’s how you know it’s good.

The Model L has the potential to kill in four shots at up to 50 meters with this build, which is made all the more easier with how limited its recoil is with our attachments. With so little kick to speak of, you should be able to pick up a slew of mid-range kills with no issue and hold your own at long range against any other AR in the game.

Best Model L loadout and class setup in BO6

You’re going to want this Wildcard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion or Flash

Concussion or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ninja

Ninja Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Gunfighter

This will likely be the go-to class for competitive players in the early days of BO6 until there are official bans and gentleman’s agreements to not use certain choices present here. So if you feel like swapping things out for your favorite perk setup, then feel free.

But breaking it down, Ninja is excellent for staying quiet on the map, Fast Hands allows you to switch to your Grekhova quickly to finish off anybody in your vicinity instead of reloading, and Double Time will keep you flying across the map with a longer Tac Sprint duration.

It’s a well-balanced, all-around perk loadout that accentuates the class perfectly. Equipment is definitely a bit more of a personal preference thing, but I don’t think you can go wrong with my choices above because they fit in just about any situation.

