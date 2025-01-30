CoD’s latest store bundle for BO6 and Warzone turns you into an uWu kawaii streamer

Call of Duty’s store is always filled with some interesting skins and weapons, but this latest one may leave more gamers scratching their head than usual.

Live streamers have truly taken over pop culture, and the newest bundle is all about those who like to stream their gameplay and yap it up with their chat rooms while doing so. Say hello to the MasterCraft: Killer Content Tracer Pack bundle and its most important addition, the Dream Team blueprint for the new Cypher 091 assault rifle in Black Ops 6 season two.

The “Stream Team” Cypher 091 blueprint in the CoD Store. Video by Scott Duwe

“Hey Chat!” the bundle’s description reads. “How do you like my new streaming setup?” Basically, this specific blueprint turns you into the streamer as you run around and pick up kills (or die repeatedly) in BO6 or Warzone.

Not only does this bundle give potential early access to the new AR before it can be unlocked in the battle pass, but it has one of the silliest weapon inspect animations the game has seen yet. But not if you’ve been on Twitch as long as I have.

When inspecting this blueprint, several screens will pop out, along with one that shows off the chat room of the “streamer.” It plays a quiet background music while the gun’s wielder throws up the peace sign, and then smashes the like button on the top of the gun to create an applause sound effect before blowing a kiss and closing the screens up again.

For 2,400 CoD Points (about $20), you can get this blueprint, plus the “Subscribe” blueprint for the Tsarkov 7.62 marksman rifle and “Like” blueprint for the LR 7.62 sniper rifle, all with the same animated, cutesie pink aesthetic. They also have the “VTuber” death effect which makes enemies explode into cute little “like” icons and a webcam window.

Listen: I’m old, but I get it. I’ve been watching people live stream games online since before many CoD gamers were born. I remember having to get lucky to fund a Justin.TV stream where someone was streaming something off of their Blackmagic capture card, but it felt like a rarity. Now with sites like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and others, there’s a constant flow of gaming content to be found. And to see it come to life in a CoD game like this is wild.

The bundle also includes the “uWu” reticle, “Hi Chat!” loading screen, “Smash That Like!” emblem, and “Streaming Soon” calling card featuring a young girl with blue hair and pink clothing who loves to stream online. Just like most CoD players, I’d assume.

