The best PP-919 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has several strong and fun SMGs to play with, but there’s one that stands apart from the pack as the best option when it comes to dealing with enemies in close proximity: the PP-919.

Recommended Videos

SMG classes are built for running and gunning, moving from objective to objective and kill to kill, and the best BO6 option right now is the PP-919. With BO6 being built around movement and out-maneuvering your opponents, SMGs may reign supreme depending on the map and game type.

With this loadout for the PP-919, no one will be out-maneuvering you unless they’re just better at it. This build lessens the gap a bit, and with some practice, you could be posting omnimovement clips online that are just plain embarrassing for the other players.

Here’s our pick for the best PP-919 build in BO6 multiplayer.

Best PP-919 class in BO6

An unorthodox build, but a strong one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build makes the PP-919 an early candidate for the best close-range weapon in BO6. It absolutely shreds at distances up to 15 meters, and its attachments also fully lean into omnimovement capabilities, making it a handful to deal with up close in multiple ways.

Slide, dive, drop, and sprint your way to many CQC fight battles with this loadout.

Best PP-919 build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Magazine Fast Mag II

(Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, Sprint to Fire Speed) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)

This build is potentially the best SMG build in BO6 shortly after launch, especially when considering maneuverability and and the Handling stat, which is increased tremendously thanks to multiple attachments.

The PP-919’s main fault is its recoil. As you can see below, the recoil pattern is a bit unpredictable relative to other SMGs, so this weapon is best-suited for close range engagements only. It will begin to struggle at mid range and long range, but the recoil is controllable:

You’ll have to rein it in big-time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep this in mind when playing BO6, as this loadout could be highly map-dependent. If you can’t find your way within close range of the enemy, you may find yourself getting outgunned by assault rifles or other SMGs that offer better range.

But when it comes to dealing with enemies in close proximity, like in the Face Off playlist, this weapon is simply one of the best options in the game right now once you level it up and unlock the attachments we’ve equipped.

Best PP-919 class setup in BO6

Omnimovement changes everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion or Flash

Concussion or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time

Double Time Perk four: Dexterity

Dexterity Wildcard: Perk Greed

Since you’re going to be flying around the map like a banshee, Perk Greed with the Enforcer Perk Specialty is the way to go. Enforcer gives you a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen with each kill, so it rewards fast-paced, run-and-gun SMG play styles like this one.

Gung-Ho, Fast Hands, Double Time, and Dexterity are all built for moving quickly, playing quickly, and killing quickly. Don’t be surprised if players in your lobby start asking you for your build. If they do, feel free to link them this article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy