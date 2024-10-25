The best C9 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Some weapons just withstand the test of time in video games, and the C9 in Call of Duty is one of those guns.

It’s another weapon that has gotten a funky name change, as it’s an existing franchise gun with a new moniker in Black Ops 6. It’s perfect for getting up close and personal with enemies on objective points in Hardpoint or Domination and a great match for the game’s omnimovement system.

SMG players really are eating well when it comes to BO6 thanks to omnimovement and a great selection of subs like the C9 and the Jackal PDW to run with. More will likely be added over time, but even now, it’s a great time to be an SMG player in CoD.

Here’s our pick for the best build and class for the C9 in BO6.

Best C9 loadout and class setup in BO6

Run with these for a lot of kills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The C9 is a classic SMG from CoD’s glory days, brought back for BO6 for some more close-range dominance. Lachmann Sub, MP5, whatever you want to call it, it’s a mainstay in CoD and other FPS series. It’s back again in BO6 as one of the options for SMG players to utilize omnimovement with.

Best C9 build in Black Ops 6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

There are no negative stat effects for attachments in BO6, so feel free to use as many as you like. This is our pick for the best attachments to use in your C9 build for multiplayer when it comes time to run and gun, dive around, and play the objective.

This build will treat you well once you master omnimovement and get your muscle memory down for maneuvering around maps. The Compensator, Reinforced Barrel, and Recoil Springs will do wonders for your ability to fight enemies at mid-range, but the Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock really help out when it comes to out-maneuvering your foes.

Combined with the class setup below, this C9 build and loadout is perfect for those who master omnimovement and get a thrill out of deking their enemies out of their shoes on the battlefield. And since that’s what BO6 is all about, that’s what makes this a great class.

Best C9 class setup in Black Ops 6

A good class can make all the difference. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: GS45 Muzzle: Muzzle Brake Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured

GS45 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time

Double Time Perk four: Dexterity

Dexterity Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Specialty: Enforcer

Slippery. That’s one word I’d use to describe this class setup when it comes to the Perks. Perk Greed enables some incredible movement combined with all four enabled, especially since it triggers the Specialty, Enforcer.

Enforcer: “Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate.”

You will always be on the move, using omnimovement to slide, dive, and dodge your way to multiple kills with the C9, triggering Enforcer to give yourself increased movement speed and regeneration of your health. It’s a nasty combination.

This article will be revised with each update as the meta shifts and weapons and attachments are buffed or nerfed.

