Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The C9 SMG in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

The best C9 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

The C9 is a submachine gun of many names, but still consistent. Here's how to build it best.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 11:06 am

Some weapons just withstand the test of time in video games, and the C9 in Call of Duty is one of those guns.

Recommended Videos

It’s another weapon that has gotten a funky name change, as it’s an existing franchise gun with a new moniker in Black Ops 6. It’s perfect for getting up close and personal with enemies on objective points in Hardpoint or Domination and a great match for the game’s omnimovement system.

SMG players really are eating well when it comes to BO6 thanks to omnimovement and a great selection of subs like the C9 and the Jackal PDW to run with. More will likely be added over time, but even now, it’s a great time to be an SMG player in CoD.

Here’s our pick for the best build and class for the C9 in BO6.

Best C9 loadout and class setup in BO6

The best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6
Run with these for a lot of kills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The C9 is a classic SMG from CoD’s glory days, brought back for BO6 for some more close-range dominance. Lachmann Sub, MP5, whatever you want to call it, it’s a mainstay in CoD and other FPS series. It’s back again in BO6 as one of the options for SMG players to utilize omnimovement with.

Best C9 build in Black Ops 6

SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

There are no negative stat effects for attachments in BO6, so feel free to use as many as you like. This is our pick for the best attachments to use in your C9 build for multiplayer when it comes time to run and gun, dive around, and play the objective.

This build will treat you well once you master omnimovement and get your muscle memory down for maneuvering around maps. The Compensator, Reinforced Barrel, and Recoil Springs will do wonders for your ability to fight enemies at mid-range, but the Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock really help out when it comes to out-maneuvering your foes.

Combined with the class setup below, this C9 build and loadout is perfect for those who master omnimovement and get a thrill out of deking their enemies out of their shoes on the battlefield. And since that’s what BO6 is all about, that’s what makes this a great class.

Best C9 class setup in Black Ops 6

The C9 equipment and perks loadout page in BO6
A good class can make all the difference. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

  • Pistol: GS45
    • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
    • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
    • Magazine: Extended Mag I
    • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
    • Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

  • Perk one: Gung-Ho
  • Perk two: Fast Hands
  • Perk three: Double Time
  • Perk four: Dexterity
  • Wildcard: Perk Greed
  • Specialty: Enforcer

Slippery. That’s one word I’d use to describe this class setup when it comes to the Perks. Perk Greed enables some incredible movement combined with all four enabled, especially since it triggers the Specialty, Enforcer.

  • Enforcer: “Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate.”

You will always be on the move, using omnimovement to slide, dive, and dodge your way to multiple kills with the C9, triggering Enforcer to give yourself increased movement speed and regeneration of your health. It’s a nasty combination.

This article will be revised with each update as the meta shifts and weapons and attachments are buffed or nerfed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter