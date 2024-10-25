The best Black Ops 6 controller settings

Black Ops 6 is shaking everything up in Call of Duty with omnimovement, leaning harder than ever into the “movement is king” meta in CoD that began over the past few years.

You can sprint, slide, and dive in any direction with omnimovement, so if you want to be at the top of your game in BO6, you need to master your controller settings to get the best movement possible. BO6 really feels like a different game when it comes to moving around.

Buckle up and get ready to read, because we’ve got you set up with a full, extensive list of all the best controller settings in BO6.

Best BO6 controller settings

Dig in and change it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Controller settings

Inputs Button Layout: Personal preference Stick Layout: Default Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 7 Simplified Controls Preset: Off Low Motor Strain Preset: Off L1 Button Ping: Off Swap L1/R1 with L2/R2: Personal preference

Controller Controller Vibration: Personal preference Trigger Effect: Off Deadzone Inputs Left Stick Min: 10 Left Stick Max: 99 Right Stick Min: 10 Right Stick Max: 99 L2 Button Deadzone: 13 R2 Button Deadzone: 13



BO6 feels like a game where higher sensitivity will be important because of omnimovement: You want to be able to snap aim at someone when you dive, and you also want to snap your aim toward someone diving near you.

Aiming settings

Get your aim right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sensitivity Multiplier Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 Air Scorestreak Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.95 or 1.00 ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus): 1.00

Look Inversion: Personal preference

Personal preference Aiming Look Inversion: Personal preference ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic Aim Response Curve Slope Scale: 1.00 Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Personal preference

Aim Assist Target Aim Assist: On ADS Aim Assist: On

Motion Sensor Motion Sensor Behavior: Off



It’s important to not have a lower ADS Sensitivity Multiplier in this CoD for the same reasons listed above. Aim Assist is now more important than ever with omnimovement, so make sure to tune that to your standards, too.

Movement settings

Omnimovement changes everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Intelligent Movement Sprint Assist: Tactical Sprint Assist Sprint Assist Delay: 0 Sprint Assist Sideways: On Sprint Assist Backward: On Mantle Assist: Off Crouch Assist: Off Corner Slice: On

Movement Behaviors Automatic Airborne Mantle: On Slide/Dive Behavior: Tap to Slide Auto Door Peek: On

Advanced Movement Settings Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off Sprint Restore: On Slide Maintains Sprint: On Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Plunging Underwater: Trigger Sprinting Door Bash: On

Vehicle Behaviors Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look



Feel free to try out different Intelligent Movement settings if you’re a newer player. If you’re a seasoned CoD veteran, you’ll likely want to stick with what you know, but many players are enabling “Tactical Sprint Assist” (formerly known as Automatic Tactical Sprint) which means you will basically always be sprinting, which enables omnimovement better and makes the process way smoother. I’ve done it here, and it’s taking some adjustment, but it’s absolutely worth it in the end when it comes to utilizing omnimovement to the best of your ability.

Combat settings

Everything matters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Combat Behaviors Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee Dedicated Melee Weapon Activation: Hold Melee Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One C4 Detonation Activation: All at once Equipment Behavior: Hold Manual Fire Behavior: Press

Advanced Settings Focus Behavior: Hold Change Up Directional Button Behavior: Ping Change Zoom Activation: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Weapon Mount Exit: Instant Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload Sprint Cancels Reload: Off ADS Stick Swap: Off Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On Body Shield/Finishing Move Behavior: Prioritize Body Shield



A lot of this is also personal preference, so I’ve listed most of the default options here, except for that last one. By default, you have to double tap for executions in BO6, and for the last few years that’s been a button-hold prompt.

