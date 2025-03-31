How to unlock HDR sniper in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty season three marks the return of a beloved sniper rifle, the HDR. This powerful bolt-action sniper was a go-to choice for long-range sharpshooters during the early seasons of Warzone.

Now, the fan-favorite weapon is making a comeback in Black Ops 6 alongside other iconic guns as part of Warzone’s fifth anniversary celebration. If you’re eager to equip this devastating long-range firearm, here’s how to unlock it.

How to unlock the HDR in BO6 and Warzone season 3

CoD is not only bringing back Warzone’s most iconic map, Verdansk, but also a slew of legendary weapons that have made the free-to-play battle royale memorable, including the Kilo 141, CR-56 AMAX, and of course, the HDR. Activision describes the HDR as an “anti-material bolt action sniper rifle,” with bullets having a “lower muzzle velocity but remain devastating even at very long ranges.”

One deadly shot from a vantage point. Image via Activision

Similar to the CR-56 AMAX, the HDR arrives with the launch of BO6 season three on April 2 at 11am CT, and can be unlocked via the battle pass. The sniper rifle is designated as the high-value target (HVT) reward on page three of the BO6 and Warzone season three battle pass.

To access an HVT reward in BO6, you must first unlock all other items in a particular page. This requires earning battle pass tokens through gameplay and using them to claim each reward. That said, you need to obtain the standard rewards (usually five in a single page) on page three before accessing the HDR and using a token to unlock it.

Additionally, you need to progress through battle pass tiers in the preceding pages before accessing page three. However, you can skip ahead once you’ve unlocked a certain number of rewards on the first two pages, so keep an eye on your progress. You can also grab a blueprint for the HDR on page 11, which comes with pre-determined attachments and a BlackCell alternate design, although it may not be part of the free sector.

Following the conclusion of season three and the battle pass, the HDR may still be obtainable through the Armory. If this option becomes available, you’ll need to activate the Armory challenge for the sniper rifle and accumulate the required amount of XP through gameplay to unlock it.

Like all new or returning weapons in Call of Duty, the HDR is expected to become a meta sniper rifle in Warzone and BO6 Multiplayer. If you’re a sniper player, we suggest using double weapon XP tokens, as this weapon has a max level of 38 that you need to grind to unlock all its attachments so that you can craft a strong loadout.

