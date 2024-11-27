The best Saug loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

In Call of Duty’s long history of popular submachine guns, the Saug 9mm from Black Ops 4 is fondly remembered by many.

It’s back in Black Ops 6 in 2024 and known simply as Saug, but it’s a favorite already after being added in season one. The Saug offers “excellent mobility and good handling” with a “great rate of fire” and “high recoil,” which means that the Gunsmith will need to be utilized to help bring it to where it needs to be to be competitive in the sweaty world of BO6 multiplayer.

Here’s our pick for what attachments to use for the best Saug loadout in BO6.

Best Saug class in BO6

It needs the attachments for the help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Saug feels like it’s missing something preventing it from being one of the best guns in BO6, but it’s still a top choice for run-and-gun SMG players to utilize omnimovement to the best of its potential, thanks to a fast fire rate and very high damage up close.

Best Saug build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 45) Rear Grip Commando Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)

Gunfighter Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)

Gunfighter Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

These seven attachments help bring the Saug to its maximum potential, although it requires the Gunfighter Wildcard to do so. If you want to use something else, like Perk Greed, then swap out the Commando Grip and Balanced Stock since Mobility is already strong.

However, we suggest sticking with these specific attachments because they’ve been curated to help accelerate the Saug to be the beast that it can be. It’s not quite the dominant SMG that it was in Black Ops 4, but it’s a formidable close-range weapon in this CoD.

Recoil Springs and the Vertical Foregrip are a necessity for the Saug, which has a high fire rate and recoil to match. The Ported Compensator is also excellent for this, but can be swapped out for the Compensator or a Suppressor depending on your play style.

I say that Gunfighter is necessary here because the extra two attachments add some added Mobility to really accentuate BO6’s focus on omnimovement, which is crucial for SMG players who are up close and in the face of their enemies.

Best Saug class setup in BO6

Stay on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion or Flash

Concussion or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Dexterity or Ninja

Dexterity or Ninja Perk two: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk three: Double Time or Bankroll

Double Time or Bankroll Wildcard: Gunfighter

This is an all-encompassing class setup that can work in just about anything, save for a few swaps here and there. The Perk choices are up for interpretation since it mostly depends on what mode you play, and the +150 starting score you get from Bankroll is too good to pass up when you’re trying to stack Scorestreaks.

Fast Hands is always a good choice for Perk Two, as it quickens your weapon swap speed and allows you to quickly switch to the Grekhova to finish off anyone you may have left after emptying the Saug’s 45 round clip.

