All 3 Mister Peeks headphone locations in Black Ops 6 The Tomb

A fresh map has joined the gang in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the addition of The Tomb, which continues a long trend of having a musical Easter Egg to find. If you’re on the hunt for Mister Peeks’ headphones, we’ve got you covered.

Activating the musical Easter Eggs have been fun side-quests throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies and the tune for The Tomb is perhaps the easiest of all to activate, as there are only three steps and it can be activated very early in a match.

If you’re looking to play a tune while decimating the hordes of Zombies in The Tomb, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to unlock BO6 The Tomb music Easter Egg

Final spot. Remix by Dot Esports First two. Remix by Dot Esports First stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second set. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third and final. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play The Tomb musical Easter Egg in BO6, three headphones need to be found. Fortunately, they’re not very well hidden and can be encountered fairly easily. In fact, you can get the entire musical Easter Egg triggered at a very early round.

The three Mr Peeks headphones locations are marked on the map above, along with screenshots of their precise location. If you know your way around The Tomb map already, these are the spots to head to.

In the Shrine of the Hierophants, look to the left of the Stamin-Up machine to spot a large statue. The headphones are by the feet on the right-hand side of the statue. Head to the area by the Green Portal, near to where Speed Cola is found. On the right-hand side before you enter the Green Portal, the headphones are found above a pile of bones. Using the map, you can identify the precise spot by heading to the right edge of the semi-circle. Head inside the Green Portal and head for the path that runs between the red and yellow portals. From the Red Portal, walk toward the Yellow Portal to find the headset on the ground by a glowing spore.

Once all three headphones are collected, the Easter Egg song will play. You can collect the headphones in any order, though the order above is the quickest method if you’re looking to play the tune as soon as possible. The music Easter Egg in The Tomb can be initiated once per match.

If you’re struggling to activate the headphones without getting attacked, the best action is to save a Zombie at the end of the round and hit all three headphones simultaneously. Alternatively, you can use the Idle Eyes Gobblegum for Zombies to ignore you but, honestly, that would be a waste and should be saved for when you need to purchase Perks, Pack-a-Punch weapons, or need to be saved.

