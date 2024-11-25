Forgot password
Operators fighting on BO6 season 1 map Extraction
Image via Activision
The latest update for Black Ops 6 makes CoD’s omnimovement even better than before

Faster omnimovement? Get ready to burn off all those turkey calories by zooming around the map in BO6 this weekend.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 02:08 pm

A new update rolling out for Black Ops 6 and Warzone has multiple changes for both modes ahead of the American Thanksgiving holiday this week.

In addition to announcing that double XP will kick off on Wednesday, along with the return of the Prop Hunt and Stakeout 24/7 modes, the new update today could refresh things for veteran players of the month-old game or even new ones looking to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

The update is light on new content, but there’s still plenty for players to do before Season One Reloaded launches on Dec. 5, especially with double XP being triggered for the long weekend ahead.

Here’s everything new and different in today’s Call of Duty patch notes for the Nov. 25 update.

BO6 patch notes today: Nov. 25

A man in BO6 multiplayer standing as Scorestreaks fly past in the background.
Here’s what’s new. Image via Activision

The biggest change in the update today is an increase to the movement speed at which players mantle, or pull themselves over, high ledges or walls. In a game where movement speed is everything, this change should make omnimovement feel even more fluid than before.

The other most substantial change in the update is a fix for the Hit List event, which was incorrectly tracking Kills instead of Eliminations for the challenges. This should make the massive community goal of 50 billion skulls to unlock a new weapon more achievable.

Along with some other minor bug fixes, the patch notes revealed that players can now double-tap left on the D-Pad to inspect weapons in the firing range, a feature that was missing in the game since launch.

Warzone patch notes today: Nov. 25

Warzone operators skydive into a match with a cityscape below them.
Drop in for some leftovers. Image via Activision

In Warzone, Area 99 has had its player count totals changed across all four playlists with reductions across the board. Quads are now 40 players, down from 44, while Trios is 42 (down from 45), Duos is 40 (down from 44), and Solos is also 40 (down from 45).

“These changes aim to improve the overall pacing of each match and reduce the frequency of third-party interruptions during engagements,” Raven Software said in the patch notes. “We hope to reduce friction by striking a better balance between action and player agency, allowing players the all-important time to loot up – and get their loadout. In the meantime, we’ll continue monitoring feedback and data to make further adjustments if needed.”

Meanwhile, the mantle speed buff is also live in Warzone, along with a fix for MW3 and MW2 operators now making less noise when they move. Additionally, the Akimbo attachment has been disabled for BO6 weapons, but the developers did not give an explanation as to why.

