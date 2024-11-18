Forgot password
Key art for The Hit List event in Black Ops 6 multiplayer
Image via Activision
Black Ops 6 Hit List event: All challenges and rewards

Events are back in Black Ops 6, offering a new grind and new items to chase for players in multiplayer, including new weapons to add to your collection.
Limited-time events are a blessing in Call of Duty, offering players a chance to unlock free rewards just for playing the game, and they’re back in Black Ops 6.

After a long year of fun events in Modern Warfare 3, BO6 is kicking things off with an event called The Hit List. With more events likely to come throughout the year after seasonal and midseason updates, free cosmetics, items, weapons, and more are in the pipeline throughout 2025, too.

It’s okay to take breaks from any game, especially a sweaty FPS like CoD. But when a limited-time event like The Hit List comes around, it’s worth it to grab your squad and hop online to earn all of the free rewards, because why not?

Here’s everything there is to know about The Hit List in BO6.

What is The Hit List in BO6?

BO6 Power Drill melee weapon
Here’s the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hit List is a limited time event in BO6, featuring special challenges that give unique rewards, such as new weapons. New weapons included in the event are the Sirin 9mm secondary and Power Drill melee weapon, and it also adds the Hand Cannon Scorestreak. The event begins on Nov. 20 at 11am CT.

“Who’s next?” Activision’s description of the event says. “Keep up your luxurious–but slightly corrupt–lifestyle during the Hit List Event. You’re offered up a take-no-prisoners mission: kill or be killed. The Hit List limited event gives players a board of contracts with one goal: take them all out. Cross off the entire list and earn some exclusive loot for hire.”

Who and what will we be crossing off the list? We’ve got all the information needed down below.

BO6 Hit List: All challenges and rewards

Sirin 9mm SMG secondary in BO6
A new weapon. Image via Activision

Challenges in The Hit List are completed by eliminating enemies in BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. Rewards are unlocked by earning Skulls, and there are both individual and community rewards to be gained.

You can unlock the individual rewards yourself, but the community rewards are a cumulative effort between all players in BO6. The rewards and challenges can be seen below, originally data mined by @realityuk_:

Individual rewards

  • 100 Skulls: “Big Plans” loading screen
  • 250 Skulls: “Elimination Game” calling card
  • 500 Skulls: “Evidence” emblem
  • 750 Skulls: “Targeted” weapon charm
  • 1,000 Skulls: Power Drill melee weapon

Community rewards

  • 5 billion Skulls: Buffer Weight Stock attachment
  • 10 billion Skulls: Shadow Perk
  • 15 billion Skulls: Hand Cannon Scorestreak
  • 20 billion Skulls: Veteran Perk
  • 25 billion Skulls: Sirin 9mm secondary weapon

How to get Skulls in BO6 Hit List event

BO6 Zombies new Spider enemies
Will you grind Zombies or MP? Image via Activision

Each mode has different values for eliminations when it comes to collecting the Skulls needed to finish the event and collect all of the rewards:

  • Multiplayer: One skull per Elimination
  • Zombies: One skull per five Eliminations
  • Warzone: Five skulls per Elimination

No matter which mode you play, you will be passively collecting Skulls as you kill. Warzone rewards the most Skulls per elimination since it’s the most difficult to earn kills rapidly. Zombies rewards the least per kill since it’s the easiest, while multiplayer is one-to-one for Skull per elimination.

A Warzone mode like Plunder is a good choice to earn Skulls if you can reliably get kills in the respawn-based mode, but Zombies will also be reliable since the gameplay is PvE. Basically, whichever mode you like to play the most is the mode you should play in The Hit List.

Wherever you find the most fun, that’s where the grind should be when it comes to this LTM.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available from Activision.

