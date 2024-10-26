Forgot password
Tanto .22 SMG in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

The best Tanto .22 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Slow-firing, but packs a big punch with the right attachments. This SMG makes a case for one of the top guns in all of BO6.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 26, 2024 12:48 pm

Of the SMGs available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the Tanto .22 may be the most deceptive at first.

Recommended Videos

“Slow-firing, but hard-hitting,” according to its description, the Tanto is still an “easy to handle SMG with impressive mid-range performance.” Slow-firing SMG is the key takeaway here, and it’s something to keep in mind before you play even one match with the Tanto.

Here’s what we have to suggest for the best Tanto .22 build in BO6.

Best Tanto .22 class in BO6

Best Tanto .22 loadout in BO6 multiplayer
Get ready to mow them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tanto is a solid SMG that needs some help in the Gunsmith, a lot of patience while leveling, and some persistence to bring it to its maximum potential. But once leveled and equipped with proper attachments, the Tanto .22 becomes a blast to use.

This gun’s fire rate is shockingly slow the first time you use it. Once you get used to it and then upgrade it, though, it’s one that can find its way into the meta quite easily.

Best Tanto .22 build in BO6

SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(Fire Rate)

The Tanto .22’s potential is truly unlocked when you obtain the Rapid Fire attachment for the Fire Mods slot. This is when the weapon’s high firepower really comes into play, once it has a fire rate that is competitive with some of the other SMGs in the game.

Until then, the Tanto loses out to guns like the Jackal PDW or C9 up close thanks to a faster fire rate, equating to higher DPS. Unfortunately, Rapid Fire is not unlocked until the Tanto is level 38, so use another attachment in its stead until then.

Like all other SMGs, the build is also focused on increasing Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, Mobility, and especially Recoil Control, as Rapid Fire will make it kick more than normal.

If Rapid Fire is not your thing, feel free to not use it at all, use Recoil Springs in its stead, or pop on an optic like a Kepler Microflex or Merlin Mini if you’re not a fan of the gun’s iron sights.

Best Tanto .22 class setup in BO6

Best Tanto .22 class in BO6
A full suite of customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

  • Pistol: GS45
    • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
    • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
    • Magazine: Extended Mag I
    • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
    • Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

  • Perk one: Gung-Ho
  • Perk two: Fast Hands
  • Perk three: Vigilance
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

It’s time to get aggressive and use omnimovement to its full capability with this class setup, which accentuates fast moves, fast kills, and quick scorestreaks. The Gunfighter Wildcard is my choice for the Tanto, although you could just as easily use Perk Greed. But my loadout is built around using more than five attachments to really allow the Tanto .22’s firepower to shine through.

I like to use Vigilance, which lights up your HUD in the direction an enemy that sees you is in, so I can turn and quickly try to eliminate them before I’m taken out. But Gung-Ho and Fast Hands are the more important perks here, as they up the mobility of a class that’s already pretty quick as is.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
