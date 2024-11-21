Call of Duty introduces new Warzone XP boost—but there’s an expensive catch

Treyarch has decided to reward Warzone players with a 30 percent XP boost, but it will only apply to Black Ops 6 owners.

Recommended Videos

The decision comes after large parts of the BO6 community complained about XP earnings and the amount of time it takes to level up, especially when it comes to weapon progression.

While this latest development will certainly help ease concerns, it will also leave a bitter taste in the mouths of those who have yet to purchase the newest franchise installment.

XP earning has been a controversial topic in Black Ops 6, with both level and weapon progression taking noticeably longer than in previous years.

With the classic Prestige system returning and season one live, there is an added emphasis on leveling up as quickly as possible in BO6, which has just become a little bit easier.

Call of Duty Warzone. Image via Activision

In addition to the legacy Double XP tokens on offer, Black Ops 6 owners will automatically receive a 30 percent XP boost in each Warzone game during seasons of content to speed up progression even further. Since the boost was added, the increase in level and weapon progression speed has been noticeable, as has the time it takes to earn Battle Pass Tokens.

Despite this being a huge positive for Black Ops 6 owners, it will no doubt be viewed controversially by those who do not have the game. Warzone-only players must rely solely on their previously earned double XP tokens from MW2 and MW3 to level up faster, which may seem unfair, considering they are playing the same mode.

But this update is understandable from a marketing perspective. It has simply been implemented to convince players to purchase BO6, on top of giving current owners exactly what they want amid the XP concerns.

Although the 30 percent XP boost is certainly a welcome addition and perhaps the best way to currently level up quickly in Warzone, paying $69.99 to gain it is far from ideal, especially if you aren’t bothered about Multiplayer, Zombies, or the BO6 Campaign.

Will you be purchasing Black Ops 6 for the 30 percent XP boost in Warzone? Let us know in the comments below.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy