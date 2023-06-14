One of season four’s new guns in Modern Warfare 2, the ISO 45, is a bit of a throwback to 2019’s Call of Duty, and it’s a powerful SMG that many gamers may find a new favorite in.

While the gun may not be as powerful as the almighty Lachmann Sub in MW2, the ISO 45 will likely find a home in many loadouts in the coming months as the newest weapon in season four. And that’s fair because it is a very formidable weapon.

“A throwback to Modern Warfare (2019), the ISO 45 functions similarly to the old ISO, known for its lightweight design and decent fire rate for short- to midrange engagements,” Activision said of the new SMG. “Its higher-caliber rounds make it a heavy-hitter compared to its fast-firing counterparts, but require the operator to get those shots on target.”

Here’s the best class setup and attachments to use for season four’s new SMG in MW2.

Best ISO 45 loadout and class setup in MW2

Barrel: 9″ PTX Trainer

9″ PTX Trainer Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Why this is the best ISO 45 loadout and class setup in MW2

Like other SMGs before it, the ISO 45 has the potential to be dominant at close range, all the way up to mid-range, but struggles at longer ranges. These attachments will help the gun out with its main weaknesses, which are its accuracy and range.

The 9″ PTX Trainer will become the go-to barrel attachment because it improves a number of attributes, including damage range, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet velocity—all of which are important on any SMG. I definitely prefer it to the other barrels the gun offers.

I think the ISO 45 feels fun to shoot and has decent iron sights, very similar to that on the ISO Hemlock, so fans of that AR should feel right at home with what is basically the SMG variant of it. Just don’t try to use it like an assault rifle, because you’ll end up losing out on many gunfights.

Stick to close-quarters engagements and avoid fights at long distances and the ISO 45 could become a favorite SMG to play with on MW2 in the summer of 2023.

