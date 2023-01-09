The best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2

It takes a certain kind of Call of Duty player to truly enjoy using light machine guns. They generally don’t care about moving all that much or keeping quiet, and the RAAL MG in Warzone 2 is perfect for this type of gamer.

The RAAL MG is a hefty boy, offering lower mobility in the game. But you shouldn’t be running and gunning with it, anyway. Like most LMGs, this is a weapon that’s meant to lay down heavy suppressing fire and a lot of it, dealing damage or keeping someone pinned down.

RAAL MG actually stands for “Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun.” The acronym is definitely better because the full name is a mouthful, and a mouthful of lead is what you’ll be dealing to your enemies on Al Mazrah with our setup.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use with the clunky, powerful, and very loud RAAL MG in Warzone 2.

Best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -1.80in

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: SA Side Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

SA Side Grip

It doesn’t really matter what attachments you put on the RAAL MG, it is always going to be loud and extremely clunky to move around with. So focus on building up the weapon’s other attributes and turning it into a walking turret.

These attachments will buff the RAAL MG’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, and further dampen its mobility and handling. Due to its horrific movement speed, the RAAL MG absolutely needs to be paired up with a fast-moving SMG with high mobility, like the Fennec 45 or Vaznev-9K.

Best perk package for RAAL MG in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

You’re really going to need Double Time to refresh your tactical sprint quicker, although you shouldn’t really be running around with the RAAL. Ghost will help keep you off the enemy’s radar, too, but the entire map will hear you once you begin firing this LMG.

Best equipment for RAAL MG in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

The standard set of equipment for Al Mazrah, stun grenades will help bring the enemy’s movement speed closer to your level and the lethal throwable will come down to your personal preference.